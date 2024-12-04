Badal, who was serving as a volunteer (sewadar) near the shrine, was sitting in a wheelchair when the incident occurred

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an attack on Wednesday when a man fired at him outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Badal, who was serving as a volunteer (sewadar) near the shrine, was sitting in a wheelchair when the incident occurred. The bullet missed him and hit a wall nearby.

The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was quickly overpowered by people standing nearby. Chaura, a former Khalistani militant with a history of criminal activities, had approached Badal and attempted to shoot him. A vigilant sewadar intervened in time, pushing Chaura’s hand upward and preventing the shot from hitting Badal.

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. pic.twitter.com/rLlMyRWo9S — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Narain Singh Chaura is a controversial figure with a long history of involvement in militant activities. He is known for masterminding the 2004 Burail jail break, where he helped Babbar Khalsa International terrorists, including Jagtar Singh Hawara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, escape by cutting the jail's power supply. Chaura had been seen near Badal on Tuesday, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, raising questions about a possible premeditated plan.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a prominent political leader in Punjab, has remained unharmed in the attack. Police are investigating the incident, and Chaura is in custody.

Authorities are now reviewing the security measures in place to prevent such incidents in the future.