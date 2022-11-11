Search icon
Who is Nalini Sriharan? What role did she play in assassinating Rajiv Gandhi?

Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna stated that the apex court's ruling regarding AG Perarivalan also applies to other defendants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Nalini Sriharan

Six people, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who were serving life sentences for their roles in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, were released early on Friday by the Supreme Court. Two justices, BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, stated the Supreme Court's decision in the case of one of the convicted individuals, AG Perarivalan, also applies to their situation.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court's decision to free the murderers remains "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous".

Who is Nalini Sriharan?

Nalini, an English Language and Literature graduate of Ethiraj College, was employed by a private company in Chennai. One of three children born to the late P Sankara Narayanan, a police inspector, and the late Padmavathi, a nurse, she was the eldest.

None of Nalini's relatives had any kind of political affiliation, making them atypical among the case's inmates. As a result of the friendship between her brother Bagyanathan and a group of people, Murugan was invited to her house.

Nalini's role in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

The former prime minister of India, Raji Gandhi, was assassinated by a female suicide bomber called Dhanu on May 21, 1991, when he was campaigning in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, for elections in the southern state. The LTTE suicide bomber met him at a campaign rally in Sriperumbudur.

Nalini was the only survivor out of the five-person squad. S Haribabu, a local photographer, was killed in the explosion along with the rest of the suspects, and his photos helped prove her guilt.

Murugan, an LTTE operator and convicted in this case, was apprehended a month after the murder and sentenced to death. Nalini was a close aide of Murugan.

After Congress politician and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's widow Sonia Gandhi campaigned for leniency in 2000 on behalf of Nalini's daughter, who was born in jail, her death sentence was reduced to life in prison.

