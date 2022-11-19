Who is Naina Jadeja, Congress leader opposing Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja's total assets are worth Rs 97.25 crore (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rivaba Jadeja from the Jamnagar North seat for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. She is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

This is the most high-profile seat in the entire elections. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2020 and has been actively campaigning for the party since then. She has been very active in the social circles of the city.

However, the biggest plot twist is the entry of Naina Jadeja, a senior Congress leader.

Who is Naina Jadeja?

Naina Jadeja is the elder sister of the cricketer. She has been campaigning against her sister-in-law, Rivaba. It isn't clear why two members of the same family are opposing each other, but Naina has been openly speaking against her.

Naina is a Congress leader. Many poll experts suggest she could be the Congress party's choice as Rivaba's opponent.

She said in a recent interview that she is a Congress candidate and she adheres to the party's ideology. She said in her family, everyone is allowed to take their decisions.

She also attacked Rivaba in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, saying how would she spend time in the constituency if she keeps traveling abroad with her husband. She said the masses should vote for those who remain available in the city for them.

She said Rivaba hadn't cleared her stand as to which election she will contest -- MLA or MP. She said a person whose stand isn't clear on this issue can't work for the people of the country.

She said she wouldn't want her brother to join politics and always remain a cricketer. She said Jadeja has indirectly said he would stand with his wife.

"When nobody is with you, it is very important that your husband stands with you," she quipped.

In 2017, Dharmendra Kumar Jadeja won the polls. However, this time, he didn't get the ticket.

This seat might prove to be difficult for Rivaba as it has a minority population that votes for Congress.