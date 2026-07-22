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Who is Naimisha Pradhan? Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram account amid CJP protest; know about US grad

Some users online criticised Naimisha for pursuing education overseas, while others argued Dharmendra Pradhan should remain the center of the debate.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Who is Naimisha Pradhan? Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram account amid CJP protest; know about US grad
Dharmendra Pradhan with his daughter Naimisha Pradhan
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, has deactivated her Instagram account after growing criticism and trolling online over her decision to study abroad. The controversy emerged during a protest by the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, when posts and comments targeting her began circulating widely on social media.

Who is Naimisha Pradhan?

Naimisha Pradhan completed her Master of Laws (LLM) from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. She received her degree in 2023. She works as a Senior Associate at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Trolling increases amid NEET protests

CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During this time, social media users came across Naamisha Pradhan’s Instagram account and flooded several of her posts with comments. 

The backlash intensified earlier this week when CJP protesters attempted a march to Parliament and were stopped by police. Following the incident, multiple posts tagging Naimisha Pradhan were shared online.

Why Naimisha deactivated her Instagram account? 

On Instagram and other platforms, several users questioned Naimisha Pradhan’s decision to pursue education overseas. Some claimed it reflected a lack of faith in India’s education system. 

One post said that if other students in the country had similar resources and financial means, they too would prefer to study abroad. Many of these posts also demanded that the Education Minister resign.

Some users went to the comment sections of Tufts University’s social media posts and wrote comments such as “Dharmendra Pradhan resign.” A few also demanded that Naamisha Pradhan be suspended by the institution. 

While some users directly targeted Naamisha Pradhan, many others opposed dragging a minister’s family member into the controversy.  One user wrote that accountability should be sought only from those in positions to make decisions. “Policies and decisions of those in power can be criticized, but targeting their family members is not right,” the user said.

Dharmendra Pradhan responds to CJP protest for first time

Amid the controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar for the first time. He accused Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of using students for political purposes. 

Pradhan added that the government is fully prepared to discuss NEET and issues related to youth in Parliament.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pradhan wrote, “LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,” Pradhan said in a post on X.

He said Rahul and other leaders had staged a sit-in outside the residence of the Prime Minister “causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.” The union minister said the government had conveyed that it was willing to discuss NEET and other issues in Parliament, claiming that the Congress “chose political spectacle over democratic debate.”

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