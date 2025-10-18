Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick? A DU-graduate, India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol, now appointed as Ambassador to Japan

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS), has been named the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick, who is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, is expected to "take up the assignment shortly", said the government.

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS), has been named the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick, who is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, is expected to "take up the assignment shortly", said the government.

Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick?

According to her profile on official websites, Nagma Mohamed Mallick joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. She has earned a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's degree in Sociology. Mallick can speak English, Hindi, French, Urdu, and Malayalam.

She kicked off her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served in the Indian Embassy as well as in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. Mallick has also worked as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) after her tenure at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) between 1997 and 1998, later serving as India’s diplomatic Missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

Back home, Mallick served as the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Thailand from July 2010 to September 2012. Moreover, she also served as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia from 2012 to 2015.

Education

Born in Delhi to Keralite parents, Mallick studied at the renowned St. Stephen's College (University of Delhi) and Delhi School of Economics before clearing the civil services.