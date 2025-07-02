Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar has formally accused SDM Nikita Sharma of facilitating illegal land plotting in collusion with land mafias.

In Uttar Pradesh, a senior administrative officer, Nikita Sharma, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, Muzaffarnagar, is at the center of a political and bureaucratic storm due to corruption allegations from Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar. The controversy has caused ripples within the district's power structure, raising questions about internal accountability.

What SDM Nikita Sharma is accused?

Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar has formally accused SDM Nikita Sharma of facilitating illegal land plotting in collusion with land mafias. In a letter to the state government, Kumar said that the officer's actions violate the Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He emphasised that public officials must be answerable and transparent, warning that those involved in malpractice will face consequences.

After Anil Kumar's complaint, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra to launch a formal inquiry into the allegations. The investigation is currently underway at the district level, with a report expected shortly.

What SDM Nikita Sharma said?

SDM Nikita Sharma has strongly denied the accusations. She told the reporters that she has not received any letter or been contacted regarding an inquiry. "I have not received any such letter, nor has anyone contacted me regarding an enquiry," Sharma said. Dismissing the claims as politically motivated, Sharma said the allegations are baseless and have been circulating without evidence since January.

Who is SDM Nikita Sharma?

Nikita Sharma began her career in the Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy in April 2021. Born in Haryana on March 31, 1995, Nikita began preparing for civil services during her final year of graduation in 2016. After completing a Physics Honors degree from Jamia Millia Islamia University, she also earned a B.Ed. In 2018, she cracked Uttar Pradesh Civil Services Examination (UPPCS) exam with 36th rank to become SDM. Her initial posting was as Deputy Collector in Shamli, where she served till July 2023. She was then transferred to Muzaffarnagar, where she currently serves as SDM Sadar.

Why Muzaffarnagar SDM Nikita Sharmais making headlines?

In May 2025, Sharma gained attention for leading an anti-encroachment drive using bulldozers to remove illegal constructions on government land, which led to both public praise and controversy.

This isn't the first time Sharma has been involved in a public dispute. Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik accused her of ignoring calls about public grievances. His written complaint against the SDM, alleging unresponsiveness, went viral on social media, igniting a debate on bureaucratic accountability.