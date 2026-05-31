Who is Munna Jhingada? Dawood Ibrahim aide behind Pakistani terror module planning attacks in India

Jhingada was reportedly one of the handlers of the terror module which had links to Pakistan's intel agency -- the Inter-Services Intelligence. The arrested accused had been planning attacks across India, including in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

The arrest of nine persons in connection to a vast terror module has brought into spotlight the role of Munna Jhingada -- who is said to be a "right hand" man of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. Jhingada was reportedly one of the handlers of the terror module which had links to Pakistan's intel agency -- the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrested accused had been planning attacks across India, including in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Munna Jhingada, also known as Syed Mudassar Hussain, is a dreaded sharpshooter, originally from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. He has reportedly worked for both Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide, Chhota Shakeel, for a long period of time. In 1997, Dawood reportedly invited Jhingada to Pakistan via Nepal, after which he settled in Karachi city and worked with the crime syndicate D-company. In 2000, Dawood reportedly sent Jhingada to Bangkok on a fake Pakistani passport in a bid to attack Chhota Rajan. While Rajan survived the shootout, his close associate Rohit Verma died. Soon after that, the Thai police arrested Jhingada. He was subsequently sentenced and remained imprisoned in a high-security jail in Bangkok for several years.

In its communication to Thai authorities, India argued that Jhingada was an Indian citizen and should be extradited to face the several serious cases filed against him. The gangster reportedly has more than 70 cases registered against him in Mumbai for murder, extortion, gang warfare, and other serious crimes. But Pakistan contested India's claim, saying that he was a Pakistani citizen named Mohammad Salim -- then name mentioned on his fake passport. Both countries presented evidence in court, with Indian agencies submitting documents related to Jhingada's family and DNA proof. India initially won the case in the lower court, which declared Jhingada as an Indian national. However, Pakistan challenged that decision and it was ultimately overturned. In 2019, people associated with ISI reportedly fled Jhingada to Karachi -- where he is believed to be currently staying.