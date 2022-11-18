Who is Mukhtar Baba, an ex-journalist that sent threat letters to Jammu and Kashmir journalists

Mukhtar Baba was placed in Turkey in 2018 by Jodha Carin Fischer (Representational)

New Delhi: An ex-Kashmiri journalist, identified as Mukhtar Baba, was behind sending terror threats to several local journalists after which five of them resigned. Baba had allegedly put out a list of journalists claiming they were the informers of the security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The security agencies have found that Baba visits Pakistan from Turkey and propagates a false narrative to groom youngsters for terrorism under the banner of The Resistance Front (TRF), IANS reported. The agency has identified six people who are in touch with him, including four journalists.

He is a resident of Srinagar who shifted to Nowgam. He now lives in Turkey. In the 1990s, he was with the terror outfit Hizbullah. A reported dossier prepared by the intelligence agencies said he was associated with Masrat Alam. He is also notorious to use coercive tactics to compel journalists and media outlets to run pro-Pakistan and pro-terrorism narratives.

Baba was a journalist at a Kashmir-based organization. He remained in Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail.

Mukhtar Baba was placed in Turkey sometime in 2018 by Jodha Carin Fischer, an American national of German origin who operated in Jammu and Kashmir as a deep penetration ISI agent for almost eight years, the agency reported, adding she was later deported.

The police registered a case on November 12 against several people for sending threatening letters to several senior journalists. Those who resigned out of fear of the terrorist include editors.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: 2 migrant labourers shot by terrorists in Anantnag, 2nd targeted attack in 10 days

Over the last few months, the terrorists have been attacking civilian targets including businessmen, teachers, and migrant workers.

On Sunday, two non-locals were shot in Anantnag. It was the second such attack in a span of 10 days.