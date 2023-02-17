Who is Monu Manesar and why is he wanted by both Haryana and Rajasthan police? | Photo: ANI

Monu Manesar’s name has emerged as one of the main accused in a case which sent shockwaves through the country on Friday. Two Muslim men from Rajasthan were found burnt to death inside a charred SUV in Haryana. The horrific crime has been met with severe backlash. The police forces of both states have immediately come into action to solve the case.

What is the case?

Two Muslim men, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) were found dead with their bodies inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Thursday morning. The two men were residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The families of the two men have alleged that they were abducted by members of Bajrang Dal on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of deceased men’s family members against five people - Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singla, Rinku Saini, Anil and Srikant. Teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cow vigilantism angle being probed

One of the deceased, Junaid, has a past record of cow smuggling with five cases registered against him at different police stations, police have been quoted as saying. It is being probed if the incident is a case of cow vigilantism. The police have detained half a dozen people in connection with the case who are being interrogated. Gaurav Srivastava, Inspector General of Police, Bharatpur range, said, “Those named in the FIR are associated with the Bajrang Dal but whether they were involved in the crime or not is yet to be ascertained.”

Who is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar hails from Manesar in Haryana. His real name is reported to be Mohit. He has been associated with Bajrang Dal for the last 10-12 years and has emerged as a major force against cow smugglers in the recent years, Aaj Tak reported. He is also a member of the cow protection task force. He is also reportedly accused of shooting at a youth. He reportedly resided in Gurugram.

Following the allegation against him, Monu released a clip refuting the allegations against him. He has said that no team of Bajrang Dal was present in the area of the crime. He also expressed grief at the incident saying that he only got to know about it from social media. He has said that he will fully cooperate with the police in the investigation. Monu also demanded a CBI enquiry into the case.

