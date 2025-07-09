Who is Monika Kapoor? Woman extradited from US by CBI after 26 years, she is charged with…

The CBI team is returning to India with the fugitive. Monika is being produced before the concerned court, and she will now face the trial, it said.

Two decades of chase of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came to an end on Wednesday with the successful extradition of fugitive Monika Kapoor, an accused in a 2002 import-export fraud and was on run since then, from the US, the agency said in a statement. As per the CBI statement, fugitive Monika Kapoor, proprietor of Monika Overseas, in conspiracy with her brothers, namely Rajan Khanna and Rajiv Khanna, forged export documents viz. shipping bills, invoices and bank certificates of export and realisation during the year 1998 and obtained six replenishment licenses for import of duty-free gold worth Rs 2.36 crore.



In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, they sold the said licenses to Deep Exports, Ahmedabad, at a premium. Deep Exports utilised the said licenses and imported duty-free gold, which caused a loss to the government exchequer to the extent of Rs 1.44 Cr during the year 1998, the CBI said.

On completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 31, 2004, against Monika Kapoor, Rajan Khanna, and Rajeev Khanna u/s 120-B r/w 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, District Court Saket, New Delhi, had convicted Rajan Khanna and Rajeev Khanna via an order dated December 20, 2017.



"Accused Monika Kapoor did not join the investigation and trial; she was declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court on February 13, 2006. The Ld Trial Court has also issued open non-bailable warrant of arrest on April 26, 2010 and a Red Corner Notice also issued against her. A request for extradition was also sent by CBI on October 19, 2010, to the US Authorities," the CBI said.



Following intense coordination with authorities in the USA, a CBI team travelled to the US to take custody of the fugitive. This extradition marks a major breakthrough in the pursuit of justice and reiterates CBI's commitment to bringing fugitives to face the law in India, irrespective of international boundaries, the CBI said.

The CBI team is returning to India with the fugitive. Monika is being produced before the concerned court, and she will now face the trial, it said.



The CBI remains steadfast in its mission to combat economic crimes and will continue to pursue all legal avenues to ensure that the fugitives are brought to justice, it added.

