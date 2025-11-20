Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet

Zama Khan recently won the Chainpur Assembly constituency in Bihar by 8,362 votes, defeating Brij Kishor Bind of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in for a record 10th term at a grand ceremony in Patna. Besides Kumar, 26 ministers were sworn in on the occasion -- 14 from the BJP, 8 from JDU, LJP(RV) 2, HAM 1 and RLM 1. From the JD(U) quota, all the inductees were ministers in the previous government. They include Mohammad Zama Khan, the lone Muslim MLA in the NDA, which won 202 seats of the 243-strong assembly.

Who is Mohammad Zama Khan?

Mohammad Zama Khan is a well-known politician from Kaimur district in Bihar. He recently won the Chainpur Assembly constituency in the state by 8,362 votes, defeating Brij Kishor Bind of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Zama won first won the Chainpur seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket by a margin of nearly 35,000 votes in 2020. He later switched to the Janata Dal (United) and became the minister of Minority Affairs in the 7th Nitish Kumar ministry.

NDA alliance in Bihar

The NDA also comprises smaller allies LJPRV, HAM and RLM, led by Union ministers Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, respectively. The BJP has 14 ministers in the cabinet, JD(U) has eight. Five ministers are Dalits — one each from BJP, LJPRV and HAM, and two from JD(U). Eight ministers belong to upper castes, including four Rajputs. Three Yadavs have also been accommodated. The maximum number of ministers permissible for the state cabinet, including the CM, is 36, which is 15 per cent of 243 seats.