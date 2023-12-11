Who is Mohan Yadav, three-time MLA, Madhya Pradesh's new CM? Know about his political career, education, more

Mohan Yadav, the MLA for Ujjain South, was declared the next chief minister-elect by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. At the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal, the 58-year-old man was formally designated as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister was ultimately announced ten days after the state's legislative elections. Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister, Mohan Yadav, was announced following extensive BJP speculations.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

Yadav held the position of minister of higher education in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration, supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Yadav represents the Ujjain district's Dakshin seat in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Regarding his education, Yadav has earned several educational degrees such as BSC, LLB, MA, MBA and PhD.