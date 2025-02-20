Bisht, 67, was born in Uttarakhand’s Almora district and moved to Delhi in the 1970s. He then joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP. In 1992, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – a Hindu nationalist organisation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Singh Bisht is set to become the new Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly after party leadership finalised his name for the post. Vijender Gupta has been chosen by the BJP to be the new Delhi Assembly Speaker. Both the leaders will take oath of office on Thursday along with Rekha Gupta, who is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Bisht, 67, was born in Uttarakhand’s Almora district and moved to Delhi in the 1970s. He then joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP. In 1992, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – a Hindu nationalist organisation – and is also an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Bisht has contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Karawal Nagar Vidhan Sabha Constituency on several occasions since 1998, losing only once to Kapil Mishra, who was then associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In 2013, Bisht was appointed the vice-president of the BJP's Delhi unit when Vijay Goel was the unit chief.

In this year’s Delhi Assembly election, held on February 5, Bisht won the Mustafabad Assembly constituency, defeating AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Bisht is married to Laxmi Bisht and they have two children – a daughter and a son.

Rekha Gupta new Delhi CM

On Thursday, first-time MLA Rekha Gupta will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She is set to become the fourth woman CM of the national capital, after Sushma Swaraj, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi of AAP.