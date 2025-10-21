Who is Mohammad Mustafa? Ex Punjab DGP, wife Razia Sultana booked in connection with son's 'suspicious' death

Punjab's former Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, have been booked in connection with the ‘suspicious’ death of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhter, in Haryana's Panchkula. They are charged with murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Why ex-Punjab DGP booked in murder conspiracy: What is the case?

According to the Haryana police, Aqil Akhtar, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was found dead at his residence on October 16. Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta stated, “The family members informed the police, and their statement was recorded. No foul play was initially suspected, and the body was handed over to the family for last rites after a post-mortem examination."

However, Gupta added that the case took a turn after "certain social media posts and videos surfaced, purportedly made by the deceased before his death, alleging personal disputes and apprehensions about threats to his life".

The investigation was launched after a video recorded by Aqil Akhtar surfaced online. Aqil alleged that his father had illicit relations with his wife and said that his entire family, including his mother and sister, were conspiring to kill him or implicate him, according to the FIR. He later died due to a suspected drug overdose.

“It is clearly a case of foul play. In view of his prior video statement and the serious allegations made therein, the cause of death requires a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Who is Mohammad Mustafa?



Mohammad Mustafa retired from the Punjab Police in 2021. After retirement, the former DGP joined the Congress party. His wife, Razia Sultana, is a prominent Congress leader and former three-time MLA from Malerkotla, who has also served as a cabinet minister in Punjab.

SIT formed

According to the DCP, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case. Similar SITs have been formed in other cases, such as the Zubeen Garg death probe in Assam and the UKSSSC paper leak case in Dehradun, indicating a thorough approach to investigation ¹ ².