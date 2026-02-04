Who is 'Mohammad' Deepak? Kotdwar man in limelight after standing up to mob harassing elderly Muslim shopkeeper

On January 26, a group of men were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper -- who suffers from Parkinson’s disease -- asking him to change the name of his shop, when Deepak intervened. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, thrusting Deepak into the limelight.

What began as a communal incident in an Uttarakhand town has snowballed and grabbed national headlines, with a man named Deepak Kumar at the center of the controversy. The saga began late last month when Kumar stood up to a mob harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper and announced: "Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai." Since then, a storm has erupted on social media, multiple police cases have been lodged and protests have been brewing in the town, while police forces maintain heavy deployment in the area.

What happened in Kotdwar?

On January 26, a group of men were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper -- who suffers from Parkinson’s disease -- asking him to change the name of his shop, when Deepak intervened. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, thrusting Deepak into the limelight. On Saturday, several members of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal gathered to confront Deepak, but were restrained by the police. Deepak is the owner of Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, where police have restricted entry in recent days following the incident.

3 FIRs lodged by police

Police have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) in relation to the matter. One of the them is based on a complaint from Vakeel Ahmed, the shopkeeper who was harassed. The second is based on a complaint filed by a resident of Kotdwar against Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat, the Youth Congress' district president who was with him on the day of the incident. Another FIR has been lodged by the police against unknown persons associated with the Bajrang Dal.

'Right thing to do'

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak said: "I said my name was Mohammad Deepak because it was the right thing to do. I am accountable only to god, and standing up for a man who was being attacked for his religion was the humane thing. I’m not fazed by these protests." His friend, Vijay Rawat said: "How can a group enter private property and demand that the owner change the name of the shop?"

Meanwhile, Deepak’s wife, Meenakshi Bisht has sent their five-year-old daughter to her mother’s home. "She is unwell, and all this would trouble her more," she said, according to The Indian Express. Deepak had started as a fitness trainer nearly 20 years ago and later started his own gym at a rented property. Deepak's father died when he was a child, and his mother lives with him.