FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park: 'Full-blown war between two looalike brothers'

'Had no intention of...': What ex-Army chief Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul Gandhi-BJP row

After three sisters suicide in Ghaziabad, another teen dies in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after parents stopped him from playing online game

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts

Who is 'Mohammad' Deepak? Kotdwar man in limelight after standing up to mob harassing elderly Muslim shopkeeper

Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic

Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools

From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter: Sonam Zomba in a MuscleBlaze Documentary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park: 'Full-blown war between two looalike brothers'

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts

Karan Johar reacts to AI video of K3G featuring George Clooney, Meryl Streep

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is 'Mohammad' Deepak? Kotdwar man in limelight after standing up to mob harassing elderly Muslim shopkeeper

On January 26, a group of men were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper -- who suffers from Parkinson’s disease -- asking him to change the name of his shop, when Deepak intervened. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, thrusting Deepak into the limelight.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

Who is 'Mohammad' Deepak? Kotdwar man in limelight after standing up to mob harassing elderly Muslim shopkeeper
An FIR has been filed against Deepak Kumar and his friend.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What began as a communal incident in an Uttarakhand town has snowballed and grabbed national headlines, with a man named Deepak Kumar at the center of the controversy. The saga began late last month when Kumar stood up to a mob harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper and announced: "Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai." Since then, a storm has erupted on social media, multiple police cases have been lodged and protests have been brewing in the town, while police forces maintain heavy deployment in the area.

What happened in Kotdwar?

On January 26, a group of men were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper -- who suffers from Parkinson’s disease -- asking him to change the name of his shop, when Deepak intervened. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, thrusting Deepak into the limelight. On Saturday, several members of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal gathered to confront Deepak, but were restrained by the police. Deepak is the owner of Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, where police have restricted entry in recent days following the incident.

3 FIRs lodged by police

Police have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) in relation to the matter. One of the them is based on a complaint from Vakeel Ahmed, the shopkeeper who was harassed. The second is based on a complaint filed by a resident of Kotdwar against Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat, the Youth Congress' district president who was with him on the day of the incident. Another FIR has been lodged by the police against unknown persons associated with the Bajrang Dal.

'Right thing to do'

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak said: "I said my name was Mohammad Deepak because it was the right thing to do. I am accountable only to god, and standing up for a man who was being attacked for his religion was the humane thing. I’m not fazed by these protests." His friend, Vijay Rawat said: "How can a group enter private property and demand that the owner change the name of the shop?"

Meanwhile, Deepak’s wife, Meenakshi Bisht has sent their five-year-old daughter to her mother’s home. "She is unwell, and all this would trouble her more," she said, according to The Indian Express. Deepak had started as a fitness trainer nearly 20 years ago and later started his own gym at a rented property. Deepak's father died when he was a child, and his mother lives with him.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park: 'Full-blown war between two looalike brothers'
Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park
'Had no intention of...': What ex-Army chief Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul Gandhi-BJP row
What Gen Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul-BJP row
After three sisters suicide in Ghaziabad, another teen dies in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after parents stopped him from playing online game
After triple suicide in Ghaziabad, another teen kills self in MP's Bhopal
Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement