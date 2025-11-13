Who is Mohammad Arif? Kanpur medical student detained after alleged links to arrested woman doctor Shaheen Shahid in Delhi car blast

'Ch***ya ke tarah...': Sunny Deol BURSTS out in anger, abuses media for putting out 'insenstive' ill Dharmendra's video, says 'sharam nahi aati' | Viral video
Days after Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested for having alleged links to Dr Muzzamil, major suspect in Delhi blast, another doctor has been detained.
Days after Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested for having alleged links to Dr Muzzamil, major suspect in Delhi blast, another doctor, Dr Mohammad Arif has been detained. Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested from Faridabad, and is alleged for her involvement in setting up Jamaat-ul-Mominat, women's wing of Pakistan-based terror group 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' (JEM) in India.
Mohammad Arif is a medical student from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror squaf after his alleged links to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed. were found. Arif, a student of cardiology, was detained by from his rented room in Ashok Nagar area.
Dr Shaheen, resident of Lucknow's Lal Bagh, is associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad. She was arrested after her links to Dr Muzammil were found. Earlier, Police arrested Dr Muzammil and Dr Adeel, and recovered over 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable materials from Muzammil's two rented rooms in Faridabad. Shaheen Shahid also had links to Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder and terrorist Masood Azhar and was reportedly handed over the command of JeM's women wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.