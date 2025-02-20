Vijender Gupta, 61, born in Delhi, is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Rohini constituency. In this year’s Delhi Assembly election, he won his seat with a margin of over 37,000 votes – highest among all the BJP candidates who emerged victorious.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the recently-held Delhi Assembly election with a thumping majority, has chosen Vijender Gupta to be the new Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He will take oath of office on Thursday along with the BJP’s Chief Ministerial pick Rekha Gupta. But who is Vijender Gupta?

Vijender Gupta, 61, born in Delhi, is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Rohini constituency. In this year’s Delhi Assembly election, he won his seat with a margin of over 37,000 votes – highest among all the BJP candidates who emerged victorious.

Gupta is also a former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly and served as the chief of BJP’s Delhi unit between 2010 and 2013.

Earlier in his political career, Gupta has been elected thrice in the Delhi Municipal elections from Rohini.

An alumnus of Delhi Unversity’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Gupta is a former vice president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

He is married to Shobha Gautam and they have two children – a daughter and a son.

The Legislative Assembly Speaker is elected by House members, which means that Gupta’s nomination is virtually confirmed as the BJP has a majority in the Delhi Assembly.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gupta confirmed his nomination. “I will first of all get the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House,” he said.