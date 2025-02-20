INDIA
Vijender Gupta, 61, born in Delhi, is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Rohini constituency. In this year’s Delhi Assembly election, he won his seat with a margin of over 37,000 votes – highest among all the BJP candidates who emerged victorious.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the recently-held Delhi Assembly election with a thumping majority, has chosen Vijender Gupta to be the new Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He will take oath of office on Thursday along with the BJP’s Chief Ministerial pick Rekha Gupta. But who is Vijender Gupta?
Vijender Gupta, 61, born in Delhi, is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Rohini constituency. In this year’s Delhi Assembly election, he won his seat with a margin of over 37,000 votes – highest among all the BJP candidates who emerged victorious.
Gupta is also a former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly and served as the chief of BJP’s Delhi unit between 2010 and 2013.
Earlier in his political career, Gupta has been elected thrice in the Delhi Municipal elections from Rohini.
An alumnus of Delhi Unversity’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Gupta is a former vice president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).
He is married to Shobha Gautam and they have two children – a daughter and a son.
The Legislative Assembly Speaker is elected by House members, which means that Gupta’s nomination is virtually confirmed as the BJP has a majority in the Delhi Assembly.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Gupta confirmed his nomination. “I will first of all get the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House,” he said.
Who is Vijender Gupta? BJP’s pick to be new Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 shoot almost complete, next installment of YRF Spy Universe to release on...
Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM: Know about her educational qualification, husband, children, her net worth is Rs...
'You’re not playing': Gautam Gambhir likely to drop THIS star cricketer out of XI in IND vs BAN clash in Champions Trophy
This film, rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, made Saif Ali Khan a superstar, was blockbuster at box office, made for Rs 10 crores, it earned Rs..
Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain ADMITS doing 'time pass for four years' before Alekha Advani: 'It is a secret I have...'
Meet the 'Punjabi' who owns Indonesia's largest Rs 21000 crore film company, his net worth is Rs... he belongs to...
Income Tax Return Update: Here’s how you can switch from Old Tax Regime to New Tax Regime while filing ITR
Aashram 3: Bobby Deol REVEALS how his wife Tanya Deol pushed him to take on Baba Nirala’s role, helped revive his career
Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj bursts into laughter after meeting talking puppets Jojo and Johny, video goes viral
Did Bhumi Pednekar ask Harsh Gujral to go off stage? Arjun Kapoor brings them together for truth
This film, originally written for Abhishek Bachchan, was later made with a South superstar, became superhit, made for Rs 18 crore, it earned Rs…
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani shares UNSEEN photos of beta Anmol Ambani, bahu Khrisha Shah on their 2nd wedding anniversary, says...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cryptic note about 'being alone': 'Would I do it again?'
Meet woman who failed UPSC CSE exam five times, then became IAS officer, is hugely popular on social media, she is...
Sania Mirza's son to be launched by Farah Khan? Former sportsperson reveals director gave Rs... as signing amount
Kirti Kulhari admits being 'sidelined' in Pink by Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu: 'Who is big or small?'
Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Shraddha Kapoor to replace Mawra Hocane? Internet gets divided, trolls call her 'overacting ki dukaan'
Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'dictator without elections,' warns of Ukraine's collapse
Watch: Saqlain Mushtaq launches scathing attack at BCCI for showing tantrums, urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson
Meet daughter of richest pharma billionaire in India, who studied in US, now works as...
Apple iPhone SE 4 launched: Check price in India, features, full specifications and more
Meet IAS officer, who lost his father at a young age, sold bangles with mother, later aced UPSC CSE with AIR..., he is...
Between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, here's whom Nita Ambani chose: 'My son Akash will be very happy...'
PM Modi to open unexplored trekking routes near China border, know their height, distance, location and more
Meet man, whose business failed after years of hardwork, now runs Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
This actor kept Amitabh Bachchan waiting for three hours on film sets, Big B took his revenge by...
Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony today: Traffic advisory issued, key diversions and restrictions you should know; check here
Meet man who faced over 100 rejections from investors, later founded one of India’s biggest fintech company wo
DNA TV Show: Why did BJP pick Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi Chief Minister?
Chhaava box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film beats its opening day haul on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, earns Rs...
Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi exchange words in PAK vs NZ match after Pakistan captain argues needlessly
This film wouldn't have been made if Amitabh Bachchan had refused it, movie earned two National Film Awards, it earned Rs...
Groom’s rejection of Rs 5 lakh dowry wins in-laws' praise: ‘If educated people don't...'
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Tom Latham shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in tournament opener
Tina Ambani redefines beauty in pastel pink lehenga at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava made tax-free in this state, it's not Maharashtra
'Galaxy Empowered': Samsung launches unique community-led programme to upskill 20,000 teachers by 2025
Abhishek Bachchan 'wasted six months of my life', says this person: 'You are Amitabh Bachchan's son, you won't have...'
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Glenn Phillips pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan - Watch
‘It started happening to...’: Akshaye Khanna opens up about premature balding in 20s
Samay Raina dives to touch Farah Khan's feet in viral clip from unreleased episode of India's Got Latent, WATCH
Raj & DK react to reports of financial fraud on Rakht Bramhand, Gulkanda Tales cancelled after Citadel Honey Bunny failure: 'Sh*t will keep..'
IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match
Palash Vaswani on why Sooraj Barjatya choose him to direct Bada Naam Karenge, how stars changed OTT: 'Ab yeh ho gaya ki bada star lao' | Exclusive
'Me watching...': Tanmay Bhatt posts sarcastic video amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Who is Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister of Delhi?
Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan names THIS player as game-changer for India in absence of Jasprit Bumrah
Rekha Gupta named Delhi Chief Minister, set to succeed Atishi
Apple iPhone SE 4 launch today: Check features, expected price in India, full specifications and more
This former star played key in Mumbai cricket, Sunil Gavaskar's childhood friend, who worked for Tata company as...
‘Relevant even...’: Anand Mahindra’s confident reply over competition with Elon Musk's Tesla in India goes viral
Aashram 3 Part 2 trailer: 'Bhasmasur' Aaditi Pohankar returns to destroy Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, fans say 'finally it's here'
Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur says 'words fail me...'
'You should have ended it': Donald Trump blasts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy amid peace talks with Russia to end war
Bad news for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya to miss MI's opening IPL 2025 fixture against CSK due to....
Swara Bhasker slammed for calling Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ a ‘partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus’
NHAI clarifies on new FASTag rules, says customers can recharge...
Viral video: New Delhi Railway Station stampede explained via 3D animation, here's how netizens react
Meet man, who topped IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 with AIR 1, now lives abroad, works at…
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar praise Vicky Kaushal's 'brilliant' performance in Chhaava: 'Soul and heartbeat of every frame'
'Mumma needs you': Food vlogger Chatori Rajani Jain mourns the loss of her son, Taran Jain, in a tragic accident
Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's lesser-known sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, married to...
Mrs producer Harman Baweja on Sanya Malhotra's film slammed for 'toxic feminism': 'That section of men is looking...'
UPW-W vs DC-W, Match 6 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Atinderpal Singh Saini highlights evolving role of product management in AI age: Understand how AI and user-centric designs are shaping the future
Meet former beauty queen who quit her banking job to become...; is related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is her...
Man sues PVR, INOX for wasting time with 25-min ads, wins Rs...
Bryan Johnson claims Baba Ramdev blocked him after reacting on video of yoga guru running with a horse
Red Coral and Yellow Sapphire: A Powerful Combination or Not?
Ahead of annual salary hike, Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers lower...
Parthiv Patel's self deprecating humour wins hearts, he was asked about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal suspects scam after discovering saree business founder has wealth of Rs…
Ramadan 2025 date: When will crescent moon sighting take place in India and Saudi Arabia?
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh says every successful brand has one thing in common, it is...
Nita Mukesh Ambani looks ravishing in heirloom Parsi Gara saree paired with blinding diamond earrings, see pics
UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Meet man who was asked to enact 3 Idiots' scene during UPSC interview, then became IPS officer with AIR...
Neo Ayurveda Resolves 20-Year Migraines and Normalizes TSH in Just 30 Days
After backlash, Netflix cuts Urvashi Rautela's role from Daaku Maharaaj? Here's what we know
Mukesh Ambani's popular brand enters quick e-commerce delivery in UAE, teams up with...
On the Epic 8th Anniversary, Lystloc Launches Advanced LystCRM Solution & Face Rec API
Babar Azam dethroned as No 1 ODI batter ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash, Indian star takes the crown
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets richer by Rs 118 crore after selling...; his net worth reaches Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result February 19: Dear Cupid Wednesday lucky draw, check full list
'Sangam water fit for drinking': UP CM Yogi rejects Faecal bacteria report, hits back at Mamata over 'Mrityu Kumbh' jibe
DJ Aqeel REVEALS Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan used to 'drink and...' in clubs: 'Now they are scared to...'
Mallikarjun Kharge issues blunt warning to Congress leaders, asks them to not bring in members who 'run away in difficult times'
'Usko toh baandh ke rakhna padta hai': Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is...
Pak vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Disaster for Pakistan? Fakhar Zaman is off the field in first over
'Will his good friend in New Delhi...': Congress attacks PM Modi over President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, says it is 'threatening existence of GST'
Kerala Lottery Result February 19 LIVE Updates: Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday winner list to be announced soon; first prize Rs 1 crore
'Most people never cook at home': Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath compares India's eating habits with THIS country
Sagarika Ghatge was called 'that kind of girl', recalls Zaheer Khan ignored her for THIS reason: 'You should only talk to her if...'
Who was Milind Rege? Former Mumbai stalwart and selector who passed away at 76
Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy on India's Got Latent: ‘Maybe my time is bad, but remember…’
Mentalist Suhani Shah plays with the minds of actors Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and the result is...
Food vlogger, Chatori Rajani's 17-year-old son Taran Jain dies in road accident
Pak vs NZ Dream11 predictions: Check best picks for ICC Champions Trophy 2025's opening match