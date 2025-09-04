Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...
Featuring in global magazines is synonymous with prestige and status is a mark of success and being named alongside the most powerful names like OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk makes this success even more special. IIT Madras professor Mitesh Khapra is featured in the list of 100 most influential people in AI of TIME magazine. The magazine has honoured Khapra immensely by acknowledging his work and saying that his research “reshape his nation's academic research” in AI.
Khapra is an associate professor at IIT Madras in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. He is not a founder of any AI company, but his works and research are of immense importance in the AI world as they influence and impact the lives of IITians who aspire to innovate in the field of AI or those who work in the world's top AI companies.
Mitesh’s work focused on making AI accessible in Indian languages as the advanced technology is mostly restricted to English language. To accomplish this, Khapra co-founded AI4Bharat, a research lab at IIT Madras that works to build open-source tools and datasets to infuse Indian languages in AI. The AI4Bharat initiative is focused on advancing AI technology for Indian languages through open-source mediums.
The project collected speech data from several districts throughout India, gathering resources that enable AI systems to function much easier in local languages. Through this effort India's dependence on English-centric AI models have been drastically reduced. AI4Bharat has created massive opportunities for students and researchers who wish to or are working to address issues specific to India through AI.
Mitesh Khapra founded AI4Bharat in 2019 which has also contributed to the government's Bhashini mission, whose aim is to make digital services available in Indian languages using AI. According to Khapra, even if global tech companies work with these datasets to enable their models to work in Indian languages like Hindi or Marathi, the effort would also benefit the country.