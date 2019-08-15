Who is Minty Agarwal, IAF officer honoured with Yudh Seva medal

Her skill was recognised by the Armed Forces, thus awarded accordingly with one of India's most distinguished wartime awards — the Yudh Seva medal.

Among the 132 awardees of the gallantry awards to Armed Forces personnel and members of paramilitary forces as approved by President Ram Nath Kovind, is Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal. She has been awarded the Yudh Seva medal, for distinguished service during wartime. Just like the Indian government has done, it is time for the citizens of this country to recognise this brave woman who played a key role as flight controller during the aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27 and displayed distinguish service during the conflict.

After five of India's IAF Mirage-2000 aircrafts bombed a JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, Pakistan Air Force had attempted a retaliatory soon after. Those attempts were, however, foiled, thanks to Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal's quick reflexes and clear decision-making during the time of emergency conflict. According to reports, Minty, who was part of the team of seven fighter controllers on duty that morning on February 27, became wary of the Pakistan Air Force attack and controlled the interception package launched to stop Pakistan's fighter jets, successfully preventing an Indian Air Force loss.

Her skill was recognised by the Armed Forces, thus awarded accordingly with one of India's most distinguished wartime awards — the Yudh Seva medal.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Minty said, "On 26th February, we successfully carried out the Balakot mission over non-military camps. We were expecting a retaliation, therefore we were extra ready. They retaliated within just 24 hours."

Minty Agarwal,Sqn Ldr,IAF who operated as flight controller during Pakistan's retaliation to IAF's Balakot airstrike:On 26 Feb we successfully carried out Balakot mission over non-military camps.We were expecting retaliation,we were extra ready & they retaliated in just 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9ZKEnCcum6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

According to reports, Minty had also warned Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to turn his aircraft back that day, but he could not hear her voice since the communication systems had been jammed by the Pakistani forces. Abhinandan was later held captive in Pakistan for over 60 hours after his aircraft, a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet, flew across the LoC and was shot down. He has also been recognised for his act of bravery in the battlefield and has been awarded the Vir Chakra, the Army's third-highest gallantry award.

The total 132 awardees of the gallantry awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five YudhSeva Medals.