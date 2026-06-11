Who is Meenakshi Natarajan? Why Congress leader went to SC over RS nomination

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination, with the SC listing it for hearing on June 12, 2026.

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices PK Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar, describing it as a genuinely urgent case. The apex court has listed the matter for hearing tomorrow, June 12, 2026.

Who is Meenakshi Natarajan?

Meenakshi Natarajan is a senior Indian National Congress leader who grew from being a student politician to an MP. She has a close working relationship with Rahul Gandhi. Born on July 23, 1973, in Birlagram Nagda, Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, to a working-class family originally from Tamil Nadu, she earned a B.Sc in Biology and an M.Sc. in Biochemistry from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. She also holds an LL.B from Government Arts and Commerce College, Indore.

She began her political journey in the NSUI in 1998, impressed Sonia Gandhi with a Delhi speech, and became NSUI National President from 1999 to 2002. Going forward, she led Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress till 2005, and joined Rahul Gandhi's team to rebuild youth wings and was made AICC Secretary in 2008. She won the Mandsaur Lok Sabha seat in 2009 by over 30,000 votes, defeating a BJP veteran who had held it since 1971, but lost it in 2014 and 2019. In February 2025, AICC was appointed in charge of Telangana to lead the party’s southern strategy.