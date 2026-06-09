Who Is Meenakshi Natarajan? Congress alleges BJP, EC of stopping delegation over Rajya Sabha nomination

Congress slammed the BJP on Tuesday after nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, the party's candidate for Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, were rejected, with a Congress delegation also going to meet the Election Commission over the issue.

Congress slammed the BJP on Tuesday after nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, the party's candidate for Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, were rejected, with a Congress delegation also going to meet the Election Commission over the issue.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC.”

“They stooped so low as to reject her nomination when they realised that their dirty tricks to compromise our INC MLAs is going to fail. This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori - one way or another. We will not take this daylight robbery of democracy lying down, and will fight this legally as well as politically on the streets tooth-and-nail,” he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who was among the party leaders who reached the Election Commission, said “We have come here to submit a petition. Our candidate has been disqualified. We just want to submit our petition to the Election Commission...Why can't I sit in the waiting room? I have been a Member of Parliament for over 35 years. I have been waiting here for over 10 minutes. You are deliberately stopping us. I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

Who is Meenakshi Natarajan?

Meenakshi Natarajan is a former MP from Mandsaur, in Madhya Pradesh, from 2009 to 2014. She was reportedly selected by Rahul Gandhi as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in 2008. Later, Rahul Gandhi again selected Natarajan for contesting from Mandsaur, in the 2009 Indian Lok Sabha elections which she won.

However, in both the General Elections of 2014 and 2019 she lost from the Mandsaur constituency. Subsequently, she was appointed as AICC Telangana in-charge in 2025.

Congress protest

Various Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Rajya Sabha candidate from MP, Rajasthan’s Tonk MLA and party’s senior leader Sachin Pilot held a protest accusing BJP of bypassing constitutional norms. During protest, Venugopal told reporters that the EC has not been allowing them to meet it.

Sachin Pilot echoed the same and said that they have nobody to complain about now.

Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha from MP Umang Singhar said, "We have come here to submit a memorandum so that this matter is considered. There should be a case against the Returning Officer... The Election Commission does not want to hear us. Has the Election Commission become an agent of the BJP? Our sit-in will continue, and the Election Commission will have to listen to us. This is the beginning. Tomorrow, sit-ins will be held across the entire state.”