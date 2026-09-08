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Who is Medha Roopam? Why has CEC Gyanesh Kumar's daughter been asked to pay Rs 5 lakh to Delhi student?

HC quashed NSA on DU activist, fined Noida DM Medha Roopam Rs 5 lakh. She is Noida's first woman DM, daughter of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ex-Home Ministry officer behind Article 370.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

Who is Medha Roopam? Why has CEC Gyanesh Kumar's daughter been asked to pay Rs 5 lakh to Delhi student?
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The Allahabad High Court has quashed the NSA detention of DU student activist Akriti Chaudhary and ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to her, to be recovered from the salary of Noida DM Medha Roopam and other officers. Chaudhary, 24, had spent five months in jail after her arrest over the Noida labourers' protest in April 2026.

What the Court said

A division bench ruled on September 2 that the detention was unjustified, lacking material evidence and due consideration and that it infringed on the right to life and liberty under Article 21. The court criticised the grounds for detention as repetitive and speculative, noting that the National Security Act should not replace regular criminal law.

The court criticised the district magistrate's (DM) handling of a case involving a police dossier with only allegations, emphasising the need for the DM to assess the justification for the National Security Act (NSA). It condemned the DM's actions as derisive and indicative of an intention to stifle free speech in support of labourers. The court asserted that officers' loyalty should lie with the Constitution, not the political executive, cautioning that ongoing bureaucratic despotism could lead Uttar Pradesh to an "Orwellian Dystopia." Additionally, it mandated that the officers' records reflect the court's displeasure.

Also read: PM Modi's Vadodara event sees massive rush, all tickets sold out in an hour on BookMyShow; Over 42,000 waitlisted

Medha Roopam, daughter of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer (AIR 10, UPSC 2013) and national-level rifle shooter who became Noida’s first woman District Magistrate in August 2025, hails from a prominent civil service family led by her father, Gyanesh Kumar. Gyanesh Kumar, a Kerala cadre IAS officer from the 1988 batch and India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, was born in Agra in 1964. His 35-year administrative career is distinguished by important leadership positions in the Home Ministry, where he was instrumental in the abrogation of Article 370, the drafting of the J&K Reorganisation Act and the establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He is an IIT Kanpur Civil Engineering graduate with postgraduate training from ICFAI and Harvard. After serving as Secretary in the Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperation, he retired in January 2024, joined the Election Commission and assumed the job of CEC in February 2025, a tenure running until January 2029 to oversee the Lok Sabha elections.

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