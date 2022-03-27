Who is Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand, elevated by BSP chief to top party post?

In what appears to be a significant move into the future for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party supremo Mayawati on Sunday (March 27) elevated her nephew Akash Anand to the position of national coordinator. The formal announcement of the young politician is being seen as proof of his rising influence in the BSP.

Who is Akash Anand?

27-year-old Akash is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother, Anand Kumar, who has also been made BSP’s national Vice President in sweeping changes by the supremo. Akash first came into public eye after returning from London, where he pursued an MBA degree, in early 2017.

He first caught attention at Mayawati’s birthday celebrations and the party chief later announced his entry into politics saying that Akash would join BSP’s “movement”.

His political debut came when he was seen alongside Mayawati when she visited Saharanpur after a Dalit-Thakur clash. He is widely believed to be the political successor of the Uttar Pradesh political stalwart.

Akash and father Anand were introduced by Mayawati to BSP cadres during a rally in Meerut back in 2017. Akash was credited with the Twitter launch of his aunt and he further came on to the seen in 2019 amid the Lok Sabha elections after the BSP-SP alliance. Akash was seen with Mayawati during political rallies.

Before going to London for MBA, Akash attended school in Delhi. He is the eldest of the three children of Mayawati’s younger brother.

(With inputs from agencies)