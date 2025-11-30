FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks

At a recent event, Madani questioned the treatment of Muslims in India and said that there will be "jihad" whenever there is oppression. He also accused the government and the judiciary of undermining the rights of minority communities, inviting sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling BJP.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks
Mahmood Madani.
    Mahmood Madani, chief of the influential Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind, is back in the news for his controversial remarks that have triggered a political storm. At a recent event, Madani questioned the treatment of Muslims in India and said that there will be "jihad" whenever there is oppression. He also accused the government and the judiciary of undermining the rights of minority communities, inviting sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who said the Jamiat head was inciting Muslims. But, who is Mahmood Madani? Let us tell you more about him here.

    Maulana Mahmood Madani is the current national president of the Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind (JUH) -- one of India's oldest and largest Islamic organisations. Born in 1964, Madani hails from a prominent family of religious clerics. His grandfather, Maulana Syed Hussain Ahmad Madani, was a well-known theologian. Mahmood's father, Maulana As'ad Madani, was a member of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Parliament) for nearly 17 years and a key leader of the JUH. Mahmood Madani studied Islamic theology at Darul Uloom Deoband, completing his studies in 1992. He has held several important positions in the Jamiat and was also a Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2012. He has been part of interfaith dialogues, anti-terrorism campaigns, as well as relief work during riots and disasters.

    Madani's contentious comments

    At a Jamiat meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, Madani said: "One community has always been targeted. Injustice will lead to jihad. If there is oppression, then there will be jihad." Referring to a number of legal cases, including the Babri Masjid one, he said that courts were failing Muslims and working "under government pressure." Madani has alleged discrimination against Muslims and made controversial remarks in the past as well.

