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Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA in Kolkata for alleged 'convert mission', have links with terrorists, ethnic war groups

An American national was arrested, while six Ukrainian nationals were detained by National Investigation Agency for illegally entering Myanmar via India and contacting ethnic war groups. The arrested US citizen is identified as Matthew VanDyke, who has been a controversial figure in global conflict.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 09:11 PM IST

Who is Matthew VanDyke? Controversial American mercenary arrested by NIA in Kolkata for alleged 'convert mission', have links with terrorists, ethnic war groups
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An American national was arrested, while six Ukrainian nationals were detained by National Investigation Agency for illegally entering Myanmar via India and contacting ethnic war groups. Three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow, while the US citizen was arrested from Kolkata. The arrested US citizen is identified as Matthew VanDyke, who has been a controversial figure in global conflict zones. 

Who is Matthew VanDyke?

Mathhew Aaron Van Dyke is a self-described security analyst, war correspondent, and filmmaker, who first gained international attention during the Libyan civil war, where he joined rebel forces and fought alongside anti-Gaddafi rebels. He was later imprisoned before escaping after the fall of the regime. Mathhew Van Dyje has founded Sons of Liberty International, a group that provides training and strategic support to armed factions in conflict zones.

The Ukrainians arrested are Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor. These are accused of being in direct touch with terrorists, ethnic armed groups and were involved in aiding India insurgent groups by supplying weapons and training them. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.

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Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing
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