Who is Maridhas? Chennai police detain YouTuber over alleged anti-government content

A YouTuber named Maridhas has been detained by Chennai Police from his home in Madurai over alleged videos shared on the platform criticising the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

A YouTuber named Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai Police from Madhurai on Monday for allegedly uploading a series of videos on the platform criticising the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government and several Cabinet ministers of the state. As per PTI, the Cyber Crime Department of Chennai Police registered a case on its own over videos shared by him targeting the functioning of the state government. A special team then went to Madurai, and the YouTuber was taken into custody from his residence in Surya Nagar and brought to Chennai for further investigation.

''The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing. Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation, a senior police official told PTI.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police over allegations that he had uploaded a series of videos criticising the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several members of the state cabinet pic.twitter.com/wc5dqlCb5r — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

Who is Maridhas?

Maridhas is a YouTuber based in Madurai with over 1 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. He has uploaded over 2,400 videos on his channel so far, with the most recent one on Lottery Mafia, and the title of his video is 'Who is this John Brito? What is his connection with Aadhaar? Lottery mafia vs Tamil Nadu politics', translated from Tamil.

This is not the first time that he has landed in trouble, as he has faced several police cases in the past over his content on YouTube. For those unversed, his videos on his channel focus on criticism of political leaders and government work in Tamil Nadu.

Reactions of political parties

Soon after the news of Maridhas' arrest went viral, several political reactions surfaced, such as BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy, who targeted the TVK government and said, ''The arrest of YouTuber Maridhas today by the current TVK government, which is undoubtedly the DMK's 2.0 regime, is highly condemnable. A government led by Joseph Vijay that murders democracy and crushes freedom of expression deserves severe condemnation for carrying out such anti-democratic actions.''

The arrest of You tuber @MaridhasAnswers today by the current TVK government, which is undoubtedly the DMK's 2.0 regime, is highly condemnable. A government led by Joseph Vijay that murders democracy and crushes freedom of expression deserves severe condemnation for carrying out… — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) June 8, 2026

Meanwhile, further details regarding the charges against Maridhas and the investigation are still awaited.