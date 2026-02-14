FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal

'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026

'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit

'India won World Cup': Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know

What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 treatment centres across Delhi

Who is Sohaib Khan? Bihar's 'wonder boy' powers UAE to win over Canada, only second after Ishan Kishan to achieve THIS feat

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh election win? Here's what BNP leader said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanv

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

Who is Manujendra Shah? The Maharaja selling Delhi house for Rs 1000 cr

1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal

Rekha Gupta opens Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal stadium

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off

Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

A leading law firm has reportedly issued a public notice on behalf of the buyer as a final step in the deal. The same purchaser is also in talks to buy former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 12:42 AM IST

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore
Manujendra Shah, the titular Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Manujendra Shah, the titular Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, is reportedly planning to sell his lavish bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' Bungalow Zone for a whopping sum of Rs 1,000 crore. The property is located at 5 Bhagwan Das Road, and is spread over an area of 12,950 square meters or 3.2 acres. Reports suggest that the prospective buyer of the bungalow is a Delhi-based entrepreneur with a strong hold in the food and beverages (F&B) industry, though other details remain sketchy at this time.

A leading law firm has reportedly issued a public notice on behalf of the buyer as a final step in the deal. The same purchaser is also in talks to buy former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence, according to a report by The Economic Times. If materialised, the deals would become some of the biggest-ever involving properties in the ultraposh Lutyens' Delhi area.

Manujendra Shah is the heir of the Tehri Garwal dynasty and the titular Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Tehri Garhwal. Shah is known for his passion for high-end luxury cars, and is often spotted at auto events in India and abroad. His car collection includes swanky BMWs, Porches, as well as vintage cars. Shah is married to Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) from Tehri. Shah's father, Maharaja Manabendra Shah, was an eight-time MP from Tehri, first as a member of the Congress party, then the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

Lutyens' Delhi

The Lutyens' Bungalow Zone was designed by the renowned British architect Edwin Lutyens between 1912 and 1930 during the British Raj. The residential zone is spread over an area of 28 square kilometers and is home to about 3,000 bungalows.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points
Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanv
Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore
Who is Manujendra Shah? The Maharaja selling Delhi house for Rs 1000 cr
1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal
Rekha Gupta opens Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal stadium
'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20
'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit
'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement