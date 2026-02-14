Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

A leading law firm has reportedly issued a public notice on behalf of the buyer as a final step in the deal. The same purchaser is also in talks to buy former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Manujendra Shah, the titular Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, is reportedly planning to sell his lavish bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' Bungalow Zone for a whopping sum of Rs 1,000 crore. The property is located at 5 Bhagwan Das Road, and is spread over an area of 12,950 square meters or 3.2 acres. Reports suggest that the prospective buyer of the bungalow is a Delhi-based entrepreneur with a strong hold in the food and beverages (F&B) industry, though other details remain sketchy at this time.

A leading law firm has reportedly issued a public notice on behalf of the buyer as a final step in the deal. The same purchaser is also in talks to buy former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence, according to a report by The Economic Times. If materialised, the deals would become some of the biggest-ever involving properties in the ultraposh Lutyens' Delhi area.

Manujendra Shah is the heir of the Tehri Garwal dynasty and the titular Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Tehri Garhwal. Shah is known for his passion for high-end luxury cars, and is often spotted at auto events in India and abroad. His car collection includes swanky BMWs, Porches, as well as vintage cars. Shah is married to Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) from Tehri. Shah's father, Maharaja Manabendra Shah, was an eight-time MP from Tehri, first as a member of the Congress party, then the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

The Lutyens' Bungalow Zone was designed by the renowned British architect Edwin Lutyens between 1912 and 1930 during the British Raj. The residential zone is spread over an area of 28 square kilometers and is home to about 3,000 bungalows.