Headlines

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

Elon Musk may soon bring dating feature to X, moving towards ‘everything app’ goal

One of India's highest-paid actors quit films at his peak to race in Formula 2, won medals in shooting, now does biking

World Cup 2023: No fireworks in Mumbai and Delhi matches, BCCI says....

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil, activist who emerged as face of Maratha reservation demand in Maharashtra?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google gives Rs 27 crore grant to Indian app for farmers, cybersecurity body gets Rs 33 crore

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

Elon Musk may soon bring dating feature to X, moving towards ‘everything app’ goal

7 benefits of eating sattvic food

7 benefits of coconut oil in winters

7 Natural blood purifier food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

One of India's highest-paid actors quit films at his peak to race in Formula 2, won medals in shooting, now does biking

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

HomeIndia

India

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil, activist who emerged as face of Maratha reservation demand in Maharashtra?

Farmer turned activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been part of the Maratha quota agitation for nearly 15 years. He has been behind around 35 protests in the last decade.

article-main
Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

“I have put my life at stake. I am not afraid of death. All the hard-working Marathas are behind me.” - Manoj Jarange Patil

A 40-year-old farmer named Manoj Jarange Patil has emerged as one of the most influential voices in Maharashtra today as the face of the Maratha quota agitation. Jarange has been leading the agitations and pulling in massive crowds in a bid to get reservation for the Maratha community.

On Wednesday (November 1), Jarange announced that he would stop drinking water from evening if the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government did not fulfil his demand. The fresh ultimatum came after Jarange’s earlier protests and hunger strike in the last couple of months have worked in intensifying the demand for reservation for the politically influential Maratha community which comprises nearly 30 percent of Maharashtra’s population.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil?

A farmer who has studied till matriculation, Jarange has been part of the Maratha quota agitation for nearly 15 years. He originally belongs to the Matori village in Maharashtra’s Beed district but has settled in Ambad in Jalna district from where he is leading the agitation. The Maratha quota agitation has lacked a firm face for years, a void that has been filled by Jarange.

A married man with four children, Jarange is currently not involved with any political party and has been careful in reiterating that his agitation is apolitical. But he was district youth president for Congress till 2004. Later, Jarange founded the Shivba Sangathana. He has stirred 35 protests in the last 12 years, from 2011.

Jarange sold his own land of around two acres to fund the protests. He has been demanding Rs 50 lakh financial assistance and government jobs for the kin of Maratha youths who died by suicide over the demand for reservation.

He has been on a fast since October 25 at the Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna. This is his second such hunger protest in as many months after he observed a 16 day-fast in September before being hospitalised. Jarange had decided to end the fast at the time after Maharashtra CM Shinde had met him and given reassurance that the government would adhere to the quota demand. He again went on an indefinite strike after his 40-day deadline ended.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares major update on Maratha reservation issue

This actress was rejected by Doordarshan, her debut Bollywood film was super flop, then she became…

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE