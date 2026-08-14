FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

BCI Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra reversed the ban on NALSAR 2026 batch enrolment after backlash over CJI Surya Kant convocation row. BCI had frozen enrolments, then withdrew it saying students had no role.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra has found focus amid the ongoing controversy linked to the NALSAR University convocation for which Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was invited as chief guest.

The Bar Council had frozen the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch, a move retracted hours later. The BCI decided to close all proceedings against the batch after concluding that the students had no role in any disruption linked to CJI Surya Kant's proposed participation.

Mishra announced the decision through an X post on Thursday after the move sparked big backlash on social media.

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra?

Mannan Kumar Mishra is a senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, nominated by the BJP. He is also the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, the country's top legal regulatory body.

A native of Gopalganj, Bihar, Mishra did BSc from Rajendra College, Chapra and LLB from Patna Law College. He began practice at Gopalganj Civil Court, moved to Patna HC in 1982, and later became a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

He has led the BCI since November 2014 and was re-elected for a record 7th consecutive term in 2025. The chairman is elected for a term of 2 years.  He contested the 2010 Bihar Assembly election on a Congress ticket before joining BJP. In 2024, he was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

The NALSAR controversy

The controversy began after reports of a campaign by some NALSAR students opposing CJI Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation. Reacting to the reports, the BCI directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol any student from NALSAR's 2026 batch until further orders. It also sought an inquiry to identify those who organised the campaign.

The Council argued that disrespect towards the country's highest judicial office was inconsistent with values expected from future lawyers.

CJP enters the chat

Following the controversy, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including founder Abhijeet Dipke and Saurabh Das, criticised Mishra on social media.

Das questioned why students were being threatened for expressing dissent and accused the BCI chief of calling them "anti-national forces". He also alleged the Council spent nearly Rs 14 crore on meetings and conferences in one year.

Dipke posted on X: "Time for Manan Mishra isteefa do?"

BCI changes stance

Soon after the criticism, the BCI reconsidered its decision and withdrew the blanket enrolment ban, saying most students were innocent.

Mishra later announced that even the inquiry proceedings were closed after the BCI found the graduating batch had no involvement. He advised students to express views respectfully while maintaining dignity of constitutional institutions. The CJP mocked the U-turn, with spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka posting: "CJP ne night out padwa diya. Beijjati hui wo alag."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father
Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban
Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban
Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'
Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve
Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'
Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery
Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 14 injured in Chamoli tunnel collapse; 1 trapped as rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 14 injured in Chamoli tunnel collapse; 1 trapped
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement