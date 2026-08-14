Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

BCI Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra reversed the ban on NALSAR 2026 batch enrolment after backlash over CJI Surya Kant convocation row. BCI had frozen enrolments, then withdrew it saying students had no role.

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra has found focus amid the ongoing controversy linked to the NALSAR University convocation for which Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was invited as chief guest.

The Bar Council had frozen the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch, a move retracted hours later. The BCI decided to close all proceedings against the batch after concluding that the students had no role in any disruption linked to CJI Surya Kant's proposed participation.

Mishra announced the decision through an X post on Thursday after the move sparked big backlash on social media.

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra?

Mannan Kumar Mishra is a senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, nominated by the BJP. He is also the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, the country's top legal regulatory body.

A native of Gopalganj, Bihar, Mishra did BSc from Rajendra College, Chapra and LLB from Patna Law College. He began practice at Gopalganj Civil Court, moved to Patna HC in 1982, and later became a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

He has led the BCI since November 2014 and was re-elected for a record 7th consecutive term in 2025. The chairman is elected for a term of 2 years. He contested the 2010 Bihar Assembly election on a Congress ticket before joining BJP. In 2024, he was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

The NALSAR controversy

The controversy began after reports of a campaign by some NALSAR students opposing CJI Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation. Reacting to the reports, the BCI directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol any student from NALSAR's 2026 batch until further orders. It also sought an inquiry to identify those who organised the campaign.

The Council argued that disrespect towards the country's highest judicial office was inconsistent with values expected from future lawyers.

CJP enters the chat

Following the controversy, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including founder Abhijeet Dipke and Saurabh Das, criticised Mishra on social media.

Das questioned why students were being threatened for expressing dissent and accused the BCI chief of calling them "anti-national forces". He also alleged the Council spent nearly Rs 14 crore on meetings and conferences in one year.

Dipke posted on X: "Time for Manan Mishra isteefa do?"

Time for Manan Mishra isteefa do? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 13, 2026

BCI changes stance

Soon after the criticism, the BCI reconsidered its decision and withdrew the blanket enrolment ban, saying most students were innocent.

Mishra later announced that even the inquiry proceedings were closed after the BCI found the graduating batch had no involvement. He advised students to express views respectfully while maintaining dignity of constitutional institutions. The CJP mocked the U-turn, with spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka posting: "CJP ne night out padwa diya. Beijjati hui wo alag."