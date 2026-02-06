Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?

Big trouble for Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju, as case has been filed against him in hit and run case. His car was involved in a road accident, hitting a bike in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The actor-producer has been arrested, and now has been reelased on bail.

The accident has been caught on CCTV, where Maniyanpilla Raju was seen driving the car, crossing a road, and then hititng the bike. He fled away from the scene.

Who is Maniyanpilla Raju?

Maniyanpilla Raju, 70, is a Malayali actor-producer. He has played a variety of roles as a character actor, appearing in over 400 films. He is married to Indira, and the couple have two sons, Sachin and Niranj.