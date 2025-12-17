Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case

Manikrao Kokate has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging his conviction and the two-year jail term in the case.

In a major setback for Manikrao Kokate, Maharashtra Sports Minister, a court in Nashik district has issued an arrest warrant against him in a cheating and forgery case dating back to 1995. The development comes a day after the district court upheld the two-year jail term handed to Kokate by the magistrate's court in February 2025. The complaint in the cheating and forgery case was lodged by former Maharashtra minister, late T S Dighole.

Who is Manikrao Kokate?

Manikrao Kokate is a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and currently serves as the Sports Minister in the Maharashtra government. He is a politician from the Nashik district and currently the MLA of Sinnar Assembly Constituency. Kokate has won from his present seat 5 times. However, he failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency as an Independent candidate.

Manikrao Kokate's political career

Kokate started his political journey with Congress at a young age, and later joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). After NCP denied him ticket for Sinnar Assembly Constituency, he switched to Shivsena and won the seat in 1999 and 2004.

Later, he joined the rebellion of then Shivsena leader Narayan Rane and joined Congress along with Rane. He won from Sinnar for the third time in 2009 on Congress ticket. Kokate again switched to BJP for 2014 assembly election and was defeated by Shivsena candidate Rajabhau Waje.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, he was defeated by Shivsena candidate from the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. The 68-year-old leader once again switched to NCP for the 2019 assembly elections, and won the Sinnar assembly seat for 4th time. In 2024, he won by a huge margin against the NCP Sharad Pawar's candidate, Uday Sangale.

What is the cheating case involving Manikrao Kokate?

The case dates back to 1989-1992, involving a housing scheme reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) with an annual income limit of Rs 30,000. The Nashik sessions court, which upheld the magistrate’s conviction on Tuesday, held that Kokate 'dishonestly induced' the state to allot him a flat meant for the poor by submitting false income affidavits. The magistrate's court had convicted Kokate and his brother.

A magistrate's court on February 20, 2025, convicted the NCP leader and his brother Vijay, and sentenced them to two-year imprisonment in the case pertaining to submission of fake documents to get flats under state government quota.

READ | 'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Manikrao Kokate moves Bombay High Court

On December 17, Kokate moved the Bombay High Court, challenging his conviction and the two-year jail term in the case. His lawyer mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice RN Laddha, seeking an urgent hearing. The court, however, posted it for hearing on Friday.