Who is Manik Saha, dentist who replaced Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister?

Manik Saha was elected as the Rajya Sabha member earlier this year.

Agartala: Manik Saha has been elected as the new Tripura Chief Minister by the BJP legislative party. Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister and the party's Central observer, tweeted informing about the development. "Congratulations to Dr Manik Saha for being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Tripura. I have full confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he will take Tripura to new heights of development".

On Saturday, Biplab Dev resigned as the Chief Minister after leading the BJP government for four years in the northeastern state. Under his leadership, the BJP had dislodged the Left government, which had been in power for 25 years.

"To strengthen the base of the BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form the BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

Who is Manik Saha?

Manik Saha is Tripura BJP's president. He was appointed to the post in 2020. He is a dentist by profession. He is also the Rajya Sabha member from the state. He was elected as the Member of Parliament earlier this year. Tripura has just one seat in the Upper House of Parliament. He became the president of the Tripura Cricket Association in 2019. He was a professor at a medical college in the state before joining politics. He had joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress.