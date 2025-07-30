Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

China's BIG statement on Donald Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Coercion and pressuring will not achieve...'

Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority stake in...

Amit Shah's BIG statement in Rajya Sabha, says, 'Even today, Pakistan able to do terror attacks but...'

India vs England 5th Test LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs ENG final Test match live on TV, online?

Who is Mamta Pathak? Former chemistry professor gets life term for murdering husband by...

India's FIRST response to Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariff, says, 'Remain committed to...'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

'This is his lottery': Mumbai auto driver wins hearts by offering free water, snacks to passengers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provid

China's BIG statement on Donald Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Coercion and pressuring will not achieve...'

China's BIG statement on Donald Trump's tariff threats

Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority stake in...

Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Mamta Pathak? Former chemistry professor gets life term for murdering husband by...

The life sentence of Mamta Pathak, a former chemistry professor, has been upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Mamta was earlier convicted of murdering her husband, Dr. Neeraj Pathak. Read on to know more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Who is Mamta Pathak? Former chemistry professor gets life term for murdering husband by...
Mamta Pathak used to work as a professor of chemistry at a government college.

TRENDING NOW

The life sentence of Mamta Pathak, a former chemistry professor, has been upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Mamta, aged 65, was convicted in 2022 of murdering her husband, Dr. Neeraj Pathak. A bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Devnarayan Mishra rejected her appeal, ruling that she killed her husband who was a retired government doctor. The case grabbed widespread attention after a video of Mamta defending herself in the courtroom went viral online. But, who is Mamta Pathak?

What is Mamta Pathak's case?
In April 2021, Dr. Neeraj was found dead at his house in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. An autopsy ruled the cause of his death as electrocution. Police reportedly grew suspicious about Mamta due to her behaviour on the day of her husband's death. Mamta, a professor of chemistry at a local government college, was arrested soon after and booked for murder. In June 2022, the Chhatarpur district court found Mamta guilty of killing her husband and handed her life imprisonment, a ruling she appealed in the High Court.

Why did Mamta's court video go viral?
In the High Court, Mamta herself presented her arguments, saying the case was based on circumstantial evidence and there were no eyewitnesses or direct evidence. A video of her challenging the post-mortem report during a court hearing was widely circulated on social media. In the video, Mamta contends it is "not possible to differentiate between thermal and electric burn marks during a post-mortem." Justice Vivek Agrawal then asks her, "Are you a chemistry professor?" to which she replies "yes," adding: "I don’t know how the post-mortem has said this is an electric burn mark." The Madhya Pradesh High Court has now upheld Mamta's earlier conviction, ruling that she was not on good terms with her husband. The court concluded that Mamta tortured her husband to death by giving him an antipsychotic drug, followed by an electric shock.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...
US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch video
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite set for launch today from Sriharikota check time, other details here
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite to launch today from Sriharikota
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estate? Here's the truth
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estat
Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'
Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE