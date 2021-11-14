Who is Malvika Sood Sachar, Sonu Sood's sister who is set to enter politics?

Headlines

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

8 most expensive wedding in Bollywood

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

HomeIndia

India

Who is Malvika Sood Sachar, Sonu Sood's sister who is set to enter politics?

Philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood announced that his sister Malvika Sood Sachar will contest in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While philanthropist actor Sonu Sood put to rest rumours of his entry into politics, he did announce the entry of his sister Malvika Sood Sachar into politics to “serve people of Punjab.”

Sood’s sister will be contesting in the Punjab assembly elections in 2022. However, it is yet unconfirmed which party’s ticket she will be on. The actor did add that Malvika will most probably contest from Moga constituency which is Sonu’s hometown as well as the current place of resident of his sister and her family.

Who is Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar?

Malvika Sachar is Sonu Sood’s younger sister. The 38-year-old resides in Moga and is known for her social work and philanthropy in the region. She reportedly works in employment, health and education. She also runs the Sood Charity Foundation along with her brother, which the siblings run in the name of their late parents.

 

 

Malvika is a computer engineer by education. She also runs a language coaching centre for IELTS in her hometown. She helps underprivileged children have access to education along with her husband Gautam Sachar, who is also an educationist. Together they run charitable projects that they say support over 20,000 underprivileged children around India and support underprivileged patients who need surgeries.

She was active during the COVID-19 lockdown by organising online lessons for underprivileged children for free and started the ‘Mera sheher, meri zimmewari’ campaign in Moga under her charity. Along with brother Sonu Sood, Malvika was instrumental in providing bicycles to hundreds of needy people.

Speaking to a leading daily, Malvika once expressed pride for her Punjabi roots and values like ‘sewa’ which means service of others.

On Malvika’s future in politics and which party she might contest for, Sonu Sood said, “Party is not important but the policy is. My sister will serve the people and society. Both AAP and Congress are good parties.”

It is pertinent to point out that Sonu Sood had earlier met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress few days ago. He is set to meet Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal too.

The actor urged the people of Punjab to support his sister Malvika Sood Sachar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3: Advance bookings for Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's film open

'This was...': SRK reacts to content creators recreating 'Baap se baat kar' scene from 'Jawan'

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

'Don't think it looks good': Tamim Iqbal criticizes Litton Das for recalling Ish Sodhi after controversial run out

Kulhad pizza couple talks about video controversy, says they were blackmailed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE