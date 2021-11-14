Who is Malvika Sood Sachar, Sonu Sood's sister who is set to enter politics?

Philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood announced that his sister Malvika Sood Sachar will contest in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

While philanthropist actor Sonu Sood put to rest rumours of his entry into politics, he did announce the entry of his sister Malvika Sood Sachar into politics to “serve people of Punjab.”

Sood’s sister will be contesting in the Punjab assembly elections in 2022. However, it is yet unconfirmed which party’s ticket she will be on. The actor did add that Malvika will most probably contest from Moga constituency which is Sonu’s hometown as well as the current place of resident of his sister and her family.

Who is Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar?

Malvika Sachar is Sonu Sood’s younger sister. The 38-year-old resides in Moga and is known for her social work and philanthropy in the region. She reportedly works in employment, health and education. She also runs the Sood Charity Foundation along with her brother, which the siblings run in the name of their late parents.

Malvika is a computer engineer by education. She also runs a language coaching centre for IELTS in her hometown. She helps underprivileged children have access to education along with her husband Gautam Sachar, who is also an educationist. Together they run charitable projects that they say support over 20,000 underprivileged children around India and support underprivileged patients who need surgeries.

She was active during the COVID-19 lockdown by organising online lessons for underprivileged children for free and started the ‘Mera sheher, meri zimmewari’ campaign in Moga under her charity. Along with brother Sonu Sood, Malvika was instrumental in providing bicycles to hundreds of needy people.

Speaking to a leading daily, Malvika once expressed pride for her Punjabi roots and values like ‘sewa’ which means service of others.

On Malvika’s future in politics and which party she might contest for, Sonu Sood said, “Party is not important but the policy is. My sister will serve the people and society. Both AAP and Congress are good parties.”

It is pertinent to point out that Sonu Sood had earlier met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress few days ago. He is set to meet Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal too.

The actor urged the people of Punjab to support his sister Malvika Sood Sachar.