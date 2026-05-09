Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi touches feet of Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s close aide who aided in BJP’s growth in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, Saturday, attended the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal Cabinet ministers. During the event, he touched the feet of a 98-year-old man who is one of the initial leaders of the BJP in the state and a close aid of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, Saturday, attended the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal Cabinet ministers. Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, marking a historic moment by becoming the first BJP CM in West Bengal. His victory in the 2026 election has been significant as the party ousted Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, infamous for spreading ‘goonism’, accused of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators among other allegations, who ruled the state for 15-long years.

PM Modi congratulated the five BJP leaders who took oath as state ministers in Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground today: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nishith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu and Ashok Kirtania. Following this, he facilitated and touched the feet of Makahnlal Sarkar, a veteran BJP leader during the event.

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar?

Makhanlal Sarkar is a resident of Siliguri and was among the senior most BJP leaders in West Bengal during the party’s initial developmental years and had worked closely with Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the ideological founder of BJP.

At the age of 98, Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India. In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enroll nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.



(With inputs from ANI)