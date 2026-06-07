Who is Major Abhilasha Barak? Indian Army officer earns UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award

Major Abhilasha Barak has earned global recognition after receiving the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Here's all you need to know about the Indian Army officer's journey and her achievements.

Major Abhilasha Barak, an Indian woman peacekeeper who is also the country's first woman combat helicopter pilot, has been awarded the coveted 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also extended wishes to Major Barak on being conferred the UN award. In his post, PM Modi said, ''Congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Major Barak is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This honour is a recognition of her exemplary service and also of India’s longstanding contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts. Her achievement is also an inspiration to countless young Indians, especially our daughters, who aspire to serve the nation and humanity.''

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Congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Major Barak is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This honour is a recognition… pic.twitter.com/00Yyv963GT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2026

Piyush Goyal congratulates Major Barak

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal also congratulated Major Barak, saying that her achievement is a true testament of 'Nari Shakti' and India's continued contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts. He wrote, ''Many congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Having received this honour for her exemplary service as an Engagement Team Commander & Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), she has brought immense pride to the nation. Her achievement is a true testament to Nari Shakti and a reflection of India's continued contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts. May her journey inspire countless young girls to pursue their aspirations with confidence and courage.''

Many congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Having received this honour for her exemplary service as an Engagement Team Commander & Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force… pic.twitter.com/GczB2jFYNr — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 7, 2026

Who is Major Abhilasha Barak?

Hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, Major Abhilasha Barak is an officer in the Indian Army who scripted history by becoming the first woman combat aviator in the Army Aviation Corps in 2022. She comes from a military background, as her father is a retired Colonel, and she graduated from Delhi Technological University in 2016.

While being commissioned from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Major Barak was trained to fly advanced military helicopters and has played a key role in promoting gender inclusion within the armed forces. She also serves in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as Commander of the Female Engagement Team (FET).