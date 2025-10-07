Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025

The speculation about Maithili Thakur's entry into politics began after she met with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Read here to know more about Maithili Thakur's possible jump into politics.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

Maithili Thakur, a talented folk singer from Bihar, has been making headlines recently due to her meeting with BJP leaders, sparking speculation about her potential entry into politics. Born on July 25, 2000, in Benipatti, Madhubani district, Bihar, Maithili Thakur has been a cultural ambassador for her state's traditions. She was appointed as the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission in 2020, recognizing her contributions to promoting the state's cultural heritage.

Maithili Thakur's possible entry into politics

The speculation about Maithili Thakur's entry into politics began after she met with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Tawde, in his social media post said, the singer and her family had left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, but now she wishes to return after witnessing the state's progress. 

Sharing the photos of the meeting on his X, formerly Twitter, handle on Sunday, Tawde wrote, “The family that left Bihar when Lalu Raj came to power in Bihar in the year 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return to Bihar, seeing the pace of changing Bihar.

He further wrote, "Today, Union Minister of State for Home @nityanandraibjp ji and I urged her that for the people of Bihar and for the development of Bihar, her contribution is expected by the common man of Bihar and that she fulfil their expectations. Best wishes to Bihar’s daughter Maithili Thakur ji!"

Maithili Thakur's reaction on the sepculations

Maithili Thakur reshared the post, expressing her gratitude and admiration for those who "dream big for Bihar". When asked about the possibility of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, Thakur said, "I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai, as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it."

BJP's Plans and Speculations

Reports suggest that the BJP might field Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga. If she does contest, it would be interesting to see how her cultural background and popularity among the youth would translate into electoral success. With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Maithili Thakur's potential entry into politics has sparked a lot of interest and debate. As a cultural icon and State Icon of Bihar, she has the potential to inspire and mobilize young voters 

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur hails from Benipatti in Madhubani district, Bihar. She has been a cultural ambassador for her state’s traditions. In 2020, the Election Commission of India named her the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar.

Her musical journey began at a young age, with her father, Ramesh Thakur, a music teacher, guiding her in Indian classical and folk music. She gained widespread recognition after participating in the singing reality show 'Rising Star India' in 2017, where she finished as a runner-up.

Maithili's soulful voice and unique blend of folk, classical, and devotional melodies have earned her global recognition and numerous awards, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021.

