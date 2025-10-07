Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...
SHOCKING revelation in Zubeen Garg’s death case, SIT finds Rs 10000000 in the bank accounts of...; know what Assam CM said
Who was IPS Y Puran Kumar? Haryana ADGP allegedly dies by suicide at Chandigarh residence
Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of...
UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 expected soon at upsconline.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download scorecard
Akshay Kumar admits he got trolled for asking PM Modi 'aap aam kaise khate hai', says 'main nahi sudhrunga', asks THIS to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Good news for passengers: Indian Railways introduces 2 Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi and Patna ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja, check route, fare, stoppages, more
October 7 attack: How 7,000 Hamas militants breached Israel, killed 1,195 people, raped women, took hostages
INDIA
The speculation about Maithili Thakur's entry into politics began after she met with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Read here to know more about Maithili Thakur's possible jump into politics.
Maithili Thakur, a talented folk singer from Bihar, has been making headlines recently due to her meeting with BJP leaders, sparking speculation about her potential entry into politics. Born on July 25, 2000, in Benipatti, Madhubani district, Bihar, Maithili Thakur has been a cultural ambassador for her state's traditions. She was appointed as the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission in 2020, recognizing her contributions to promoting the state's cultural heritage.
The speculation about Maithili Thakur's entry into politics began after she met with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Tawde, in his social media post said, the singer and her family had left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, but now she wishes to return after witnessing the state's progress.
Sharing the photos of the meeting on his X, formerly Twitter, handle on Sunday, Tawde wrote, “The family that left Bihar when Lalu Raj came to power in Bihar in the year 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return to Bihar, seeing the pace of changing Bihar.
He further wrote, "Today, Union Minister of State for Home @nityanandraibjp ji and I urged her that for the people of Bihar and for the development of Bihar, her contribution is expected by the common man of Bihar and that she fulfil their expectations. Best wishes to Bihar’s daughter Maithili Thakur ji!"
Maithili Thakur reshared the post, expressing her gratitude and admiration for those who "dream big for Bihar". When asked about the possibility of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, Thakur said, "I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai, as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it."
Reports suggest that the BJP might field Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga. If she does contest, it would be interesting to see how her cultural background and popularity among the youth would translate into electoral success. With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Maithili Thakur's potential entry into politics has sparked a lot of interest and debate. As a cultural icon and State Icon of Bihar, she has the potential to inspire and mobilize young voters
Maithili Thakur hails from Benipatti in Madhubani district, Bihar. She has been a cultural ambassador for her state’s traditions. In 2020, the Election Commission of India named her the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar.
Her musical journey began at a young age, with her father, Ramesh Thakur, a music teacher, guiding her in Indian classical and folk music. She gained widespread recognition after participating in the singing reality show 'Rising Star India' in 2017, where she finished as a runner-up.
Maithili's soulful voice and unique blend of folk, classical, and devotional melodies have earned her global recognition and numerous awards, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021.