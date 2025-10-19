Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh? NHIDCL executive director arrested in Rs 2.6 crore bribery case from Assam, here's all you need to know

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance
INDIA
CBI had registered a case against NHIDCL executive director and two representatives of a private company on the basis of source-based information.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), in Guwahati, Assam, on charges of allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private firm.
Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh is the Executive Director and Regional Officer of NHIDCL, Guwahati. He was responsible for overseeing infrastructure development projects in the North Eastern region and hilly states.
Singh had allegedly demanded a bribe from a private firm, Mohan Lal Jain, for providing them an extension and completion certificate for their work on the four-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow and End of Moran Bypass in Assam. The CBI had registered a case against Singh and two representatives of the private company on the basis of source-based information.
The CBI laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh. During searches at Singh's office and residential premises in Guwahati, Ghaziabad, and Imphal, the agency seized Rs 2.62 crore in cash and documents related to nine landed properties and 20 apartments owned by him and his family members across the country. Documents related to the purchase of luxury vehicles under Singh's name were also seized.
The agency has also arrested Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of the Kolkata-based company, Mohan Lal Jain, in connection with the case. Both accused have been produced before the CBI court in Guwahati and have been remanded to three days in police custody.