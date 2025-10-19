FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

IND vs AUS: Ro-Ko's flop show on ODI return put Team India on backfoot in Perth

Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh? NHIDCL executive director arrested in Rs 2.6 crore bribery case from Assam, here's all you need to know

Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban

Diwali Offer 2025: Apple iPhone 15 gets BIG discount of Rs 33,000 on Amazon, available for just Rs..., here's how to avail it

Virat Kohli opens up on his 5-month break from cricket, says retirement from Test allowed him to focus on...

Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his Diwali shopping rituals, family bonds and connection to Indian traditions, saying, 'Sweets are my top priority when it comes to Diwali shopping'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? know more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh? NHIDCL executive director arrested in Rs 2.6 crore bribery case from Assam, here's all you need to know

CBI had registered a case against NHIDCL executive director and two representatives of a private company on the basis of source-based information.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh? NHIDCL executive director arrested in Rs 2.6 crore bribery case from Assam, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), in Guwahati, Assam, on charges of allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private firm.

Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh?

Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh is the Executive Director and Regional Officer of NHIDCL, Guwahati. He was responsible for overseeing infrastructure development projects in the North Eastern region and hilly states.

Singh had allegedly demanded a bribe from a private firm, Mohan Lal Jain, for providing them an extension and completion certificate for their work on the four-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow and End of Moran Bypass in Assam. The CBI had registered a case against Singh and two representatives of the private company on the basis of source-based information.

What is the case?

The CBI laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh. During searches at Singh's office and residential premises in Guwahati, Ghaziabad, and Imphal, the agency seized Rs 2.62 crore in cash and documents related to nine landed properties and 20 apartments owned by him and his family members across the country. Documents related to the purchase of luxury vehicles under Singh's name were also seized.

The agency has also arrested Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of the Kolkata-based company, Mohan Lal Jain, in connection with the case. Both accused have been produced before the CBI court in Guwahati and have been remanded to three days in police custody.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confident of settling Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite 'bad blood' holding up talks between Putin, Zelenskyy
Donald Trump confident of settling Russia-Ukraine conflict
‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls it waste of money
‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on Sudha, Narayana Murthy's refusal to participate in caste survey: 'Let them...'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on Sudha, Narayana Murthy's refusal to
Salman Khan drops BIG HINT on film with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but confirms 'SRK won't be the star of movie'
Salman Khan drops BIG HINT on film with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but confirms
BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift
BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afg
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE