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Who is Mahesh Dixit? Doctor-turned-IPS officer to head Intelligence Bureau, succeeds Tapan Deka

Dixit is a seasoned intelligence officer with extensive experience in counter-terrorism, internal security and intelligence operations. More details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

Who is Mahesh Dixit? Doctor-turned-IPS officer to head Intelligence Bureau, succeeds Tapan Deka
Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit named new Intelligence Bureau chief
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The Centre appointed Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Mahesh Dixit, as the next Director of India's premier internal intelligence agency. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment of Dixit. 

He will take over from incumbent IB Director Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Tapan Deka's second extended term as Intelligence Bureau Director is set to conclude on June 30.

As per an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Dixit has been appointed as Director of the Intelligence Bureau for a tenure of two years from the date he assumes charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The government has granted him an extension in service under the provisions of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, to enable him to serve in the top intelligence position.

Who is Mahesh Dixit?

Mahesh Dixit is a qualified medical doctor turned law enforcement professional, bringing with him an extensive operational and intelligence experience in dealing with internal security challenges, officials said. He is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

He is currently serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau. Dixit is a seasoned intelligence officer with extensive experience in counter-terrorism, internal security and intelligence operations. Before being posted as Special Director at the IB headquarters in New Delhi, he headed the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the agency's most crucial operational assignments given the region's security challenges. 

Last year, he was moved from Jammu and Kashmir to the Intelligence Bureau headquarters and elevated as the agency's second-in-command, a move widely seen as positioning him for higher responsibilities within the organisation. 

With Dixit's appointment, the government has entrusted an experienced intelligence hand with the responsibility of heading the country's oldest and most important internal intelligence agency.

(With inputs from ANI)

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