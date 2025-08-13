Who is Mahendra Prasad? Pakistani 'spy' arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, accused of leaking 'sensitive' information' about...

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Police CID (Security) Intelligence on Tuesday, August 13, arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. What did Police found in investigation?

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Police CID (Security) Intelligence on Tuesday, August 13, arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. CID (Security) IG Dr. Vishnukant said that Rajasthan CID Intelligence has been maintaining heightened surveillance on anti-national and subversive activities.

Who is Mahendra Prasad?

The accused, Mahendra Prasad is a 32 year old man, native of Palyun in Uttarakhad's Almora district. He was employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House at the Chandan Field Firing Range. The Police received information about Mahendra Prasad during high monitoring and surveillance in the wake up of Independence day security measures.

Prasad was allegedly in constant touch with a Pakistani intelligence handler. He has been accused of leaking sensitive information about India’s defence activities. He was suspected of engaging in espionage and was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

He was allegedly supplying his Pakistani handler with 'senstive' information about the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who visit the Chandan Field Firing Range for missile and weapon trials, which was confirmed during investigation. Chandan Field Firing Range is a critical site for testing strategic defence equipment.

Mahendra Prasad detained

Mahendra Prasad has been detained and underwent joint interrogation by security agencies. His mobile phone was subjected to a thorough technical analysis. Based on the evidence, CID Intelligence formally arrested Mahendra Prasad on charges of espionage. Authorities are now probing the extent of the security breach and whether others were involved in the information network.

