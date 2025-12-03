Who is Madhav Khurana, special public prosecutor in Delhi Red Fort blast case?

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...
INDIA
The central government has appointed senior advocate Madhav Khurana as special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Delhi Red Fort blast case that is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The government said Khurana has been selected to handle the trial and all related matters in the case before the NIA Special Court and the Delhi High Court. His term will be for three years from the date of the notification or until the trial is completed, whichever is earlier, according to the government.
In a notification dated December 2, 2025, the Union Home Ministry said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Madhav Khurana, Sr. Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor."
On November 10, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others. The vehicle was driven by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, a doctor by profession who had been working at the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University. Investigators have examined more than 70 witnesses so far, including several of those injured in the blast. The NIA has reportedly arrested seven persons in the case, which they say is intertwined with a "white collar" terror module that was unearthed by the police ahead of the Red Fort blast.