Who is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth? Govt appoints India's next Chief of Army Staff

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said the appointment will come into effect from the afternoon of 30 June, 2026. Lt General Seth will take charge upon the retirement of outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The central government on Saturday (June 13) appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS). Seth currently serves as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCoAS). In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that the appointment will come into effect from "the afternoon of 30 June 2026." Lieutenant General Seth will take charge upon the retirement of outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The Ministry of Defence's post said: "Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains." His tenure will last until August 31, 2028, according to the defence ministry's statement.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Lt General Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Lt Gen Seth's assignments included an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the government. He has also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps -- one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations.

Lt Gen Seth holds a rare distinction of commanding the two operational Army Commands -- South Western Command and Southern Command -- and providing strategic oversight across key theatres for a period of two-and-a-half years. During the course of his service, Lt Gen Seth held key staff and strategic appointments that significantly influenced operational planning, force management, and capability development. Lt Gen Seth has been serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff since April this year. He is set to be the first Armoured Corps officer to become the Army chief since 1997, when Gen Shankar Roy Chowdhary of 20 Lancers retired.