FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’

Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth? Govt appoints India's next Chief of Army Staff

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said the appointment will come into effect from the afternoon of 30 June, 2026. Lt General Seth will take charge upon the retirement of outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Who is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth? Govt appoints India's next Chief of Army Staff
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (Photo: X/Defence Ministry).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The central government on Saturday (June 13) appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS). Seth currently serves as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCoAS). In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that the appointment will come into effect from "the afternoon of 30 June 2026." Lieutenant General Seth will take charge upon the retirement of outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The Ministry of Defence's post said: "Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains." His tenure will last until August 31, 2028, according to the defence ministry's statement.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Lt General Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Lt Gen Seth's assignments included an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the government. He has also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps -- one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. 

Lt Gen Seth holds a rare distinction of commanding the two operational Army Commands -- South Western Command and Southern Command -- and providing strategic oversight across key theatres for a period of two-and-a-half years. During the course of his service, Lt Gen Seth held key staff and strategic appointments that significantly influenced operational planning, force management, and capability development. Lt Gen Seth has been serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff since April this year. He is set to be the first Armoured Corps officer to become the Army chief since 1997, when Gen Shankar Roy Chowdhary of 20 Lancers retired.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in Ind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement