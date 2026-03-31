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Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection

Leander Paes was married to British model Rhea Pillai in the early 2000s and have a daughter together named Aiyana. The couple however ended their relationship after a decade of marriage due to legal disputes. Pillai has a royal family connection.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 06:34 PM IST

Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection
Rhea Pillai with ex-husband Leander Paes
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Indian tennis legend Leander Paes has now officially entered politics after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. His political stint comes at a crucial time, ahead of the West Bengal elections 2016. Before joining politics, Leander Paes held a long and successful career in tennis making India proud in many of the tournaments he played in his three decades long journey. However, his personal life has always been the talk of the town both for his marriages and affairs.  

Who is Rhea Pillai? 

Leander Paes was married to British model Rhea Pillai sometime in the early 2000s. Her life has always been under public scrutiny for her relationships and her family background. Her life has been royal and glamorous as she belongs to a royal Indian family and had a long successful career as a model.  

Born in 1965 in London, UK to Raymond Pillai, a businessman, and Dhurr-e-shahwar Dhanrajgir, a doctor. Raymond Pillai was the son of a Malayali Hindu father and an Anglo-Indian mother, and was raised as a Christian. Durr-e-shahwar Dhanrajgir was the daughter of Maharaja Narsinghraj Dhanrajgir Gyan Bahadur, a Hindu and one of the top noblemen of Hyderabad state.  

Rhea Pillai career 

Rhea was a well-known Indian model, television personality, and a socialite, best known for her remarkable presence in the fashion industry. She began her career in the fashion industry and became a prominent model in the late 1980s and 1990s. She gained popularity by appearing in many high-fashion campaigns and runway shows. Her popularity also grew after her appearances in various Indian talk shows and reality TV shows. The former model also appeared in the 2006 film Corporate briefly, playing a minor role. 

Currently, she is managing her own brand, The Temple House By Rhea Pillai, which she started in 2016. Her brand uses organic and natural fabrics such as hemp seeds, organic cotton, and more to create modern woman wear like shirts, kurtas, kurtis, kaftans, loungewear, and evening wear.  

Rhea Pillai’s relationships 

In 1984, Pillai married a US national, Micheal Vaz, with whom she separated in 1988 and got divorced in 1994. In 1998, Pillai married Dhurandhar actor Sanjay Dutt, but they separated and got divorced somewhere around 2005. After that, Pillai had a long live-in relationship with Leander Paes in the early 2000s. The couple later married and has a daughter, Aiyana. However, they ended their marriage after a decade due to allegations of domestic violence by Pillai on Paes and his father.  

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After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'
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