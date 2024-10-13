The police have confirmed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is believed to be involved in the killing.

The recent development in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder is both shocking and concerning. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Sunday took responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, claiming that the politician was close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, which is why the attack was carried out.

Mumbai Police immediately began investigation into the circumstances surrounding Siddique's murder after the terrible incident. According to early reports, one attacker is still at large and the other two have been caught.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi was born in Punjab in 1993, and spent his early years there in Abohar. However, in 2010, he went to Chandigarh to enrol in DAV College, which was a significant turning point in his life. It was in this location that he met Goldy Brar, another person whose name would go on to be associated with crime. The criminal activities that Bishnoi's gang has engaged in include drug trafficking, murder, and extortion. His links to the criminal underworld and his power over criminal organisations in Punjab and Haryana are well known.

Bishnoi, has been linked to several high-profile attacks including those targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and singer Sidhu Moosewala. It is believed that Bishnoi is the head of a gang that mostly works in northern India.

After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab, Bishnoi's name resurfaced in 2022. Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, took credit for the murder, saying that it was done in collaboration with Bishnoi, who was in Tihar Jail at the time.

On April 14, 2024, two men riding motorcycles fired bullets outside Salman Khan's Bandra home. The group led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is said to have hired the gunmen, was connected to the attack by Mumbai Police.