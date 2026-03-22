Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned after the alleged suicide of a state official who accused him of harassment.

Laljit Singh Bhullar, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, has stepped down from his ministerial post following a major controversy linked to the alleged suicide of a government official. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly sought his resignation to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the matter.

Allegations Linked to Official’s Death

The controversy erupted after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager with a state warehouse corporation in Amritsar, died by suicide. Before his death, Randhawa recorded a video in which he accused Bhullar of causing him mental distress and pressuring him. The video quickly spread online, intensifying political reactions and prompting Opposition parties to demand strict action.

Bhullar has denied all allegations, calling them unfounded. However, a police case has now been registered against him, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, based on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife.

Political Rise and 2022 Victory

Bhullar, an MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran district, rose from grassroots activism within AAP to become a key political figure. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, he defeated seasoned leaders such as Adesh Partap Singh Kairon of the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill. Following his victory, he was appointed as the state’s transport minister in the Mann-led government.

Earlier Controversies

Bhullar’s political journey has been marked by multiple controversies. Shortly after assuming office, a video surfaced showing him standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle during a victory rally, drawing criticism for violating traffic rules. The incident led to Opposition attacks over alleged 'VIP culture,' with some dubbing him the 'Udta Mantri.' Bhullar later acknowledged the lapse and apologised.

Red Fort Video and Political Backlash

Another controversy emerged when footage showed Bhullar at the Red Fort during the 2021 farmers’ protest, alongside activist Deep Sidhu. The incident, which involved protesters entering the monument, led to allegations from Opposition leaders about questionable associations. Bhullar maintained that his presence was solely in support of farmers.

Remarks Stir Further Criticism

In 2023, Bhullar again faced backlash for alleged caste-related comments directed at Harminder Singh Gill during a political rally. The remarks sparked outrage, forcing both Bhullar and Chief Minister Mann to issue public apologies.

With multiple controversies behind him and a serious investigation now underway, Bhullar’s political future remains uncertain.