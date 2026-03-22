FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Ahead of The 50 Grand Finale, Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment: 'Emotions can run high'

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film scripts history, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide

Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt | WATCH

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, says 'All except enemy ships can pass Hormuz'

Mohanlal reunites with Priyadarshan for director's 100th film, pens emotional note: 'A lifetime of stories told with passion'

Pakistan to target India? Former Pak envoy Abdul Basit’s hypothetical remark, says 'If US attacks Pakistan, we will target New Delhi'

Air travel to become expensive from April 1? Civil Aviation Minister clarifies amid Middle East crisis

Pakistan ranks first in Global Terrorism Index amid rise in terror deaths

Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive: Ahead of The 50 Grand Finale, Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment: 'Emotions can run high'

Exclusive: Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's

Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt | WATCH

Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned after the alleged suicide of a state official who accused him of harassment.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Laljit Singh Bhullar, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, has stepped down from his ministerial post following a major controversy linked to the alleged suicide of a government official. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly sought his resignation to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the matter.

Allegations Linked to Official’s Death

The controversy erupted after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager with a state warehouse corporation in Amritsar, died by suicide. Before his death, Randhawa recorded a video in which he accused Bhullar of causing him mental distress and pressuring him. The video quickly spread online, intensifying political reactions and prompting Opposition parties to demand strict action.

Bhullar has denied all allegations, calling them unfounded. However, a police case has now been registered against him, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, based on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife.

Political Rise and 2022 Victory

Bhullar, an MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran district, rose from grassroots activism within AAP to become a key political figure. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, he defeated seasoned leaders such as Adesh Partap Singh Kairon of the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill. Following his victory, he was appointed as the state’s transport minister in the Mann-led government.

Earlier Controversies

Bhullar’s political journey has been marked by multiple controversies. Shortly after assuming office, a video surfaced showing him standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle during a victory rally, drawing criticism for violating traffic rules. The incident led to Opposition attacks over alleged 'VIP culture,' with some dubbing him the 'Udta Mantri.' Bhullar later acknowledged the lapse and apologised.

Red Fort Video and Political Backlash

Another controversy emerged when footage showed Bhullar at the Red Fort during the 2021 farmers’ protest, alongside activist Deep Sidhu. The incident, which involved protesters entering the monument, led to allegations from Opposition leaders about questionable associations. Bhullar maintained that his presence was solely in support of farmers.

Remarks Stir Further Criticism

In 2023, Bhullar again faced backlash for alleged caste-related comments directed at Harminder Singh Gill during a political rally. The remarks sparked outrage, forcing both Bhullar and Chief Minister Mann to issue public apologies.

With multiple controversies behind him and a serious investigation now underway, Bhullar’s political future remains uncertain.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Ahead of The 50 Grand Finale, Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment: 'Emotions can run high'
Exclusive: Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film scripts history, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 500 crore
Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's suicide
Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Ex-Punjab Minister resigns amid row over official's
Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt | WATCH
Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, says 'All except enemy ships can pass Hormuz'
Iran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum amid ongoing US-Israel war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement