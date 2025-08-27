Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Lakshmi Menon? Actress named in abduction case of IT professional

According to the report, Lakshmi and three others, named Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, had a scuffle with a techie at a local bar. Know exactly what happened and who is Lakshmi Menon here.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

Who is Lakshmi Menon? Actress named in abduction case of IT professional
Award-winning Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting an IT professional at Erankunal North Bridge in Kochi. According to multiple media reports, she was present at the scene, along with three other people who have been arrested, as per police. However, the actress is currently hiding, and the police are looking for her. 
The investigation in the case is underway.

How is Lakshmi Menon involved in the kidnapping case?

According to the report, Lakshmi and three others, named Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, had a scuffle with a techie at a local bar. Following this, the group allegedly assaulted the techie and forced him into a car and then abducted him as an act of revenge. The incident happened on August 24.

Video footage allegedly shows the actress at the scene, along with others, blocking the road and behaving aggressively with the techie. The IT professional was allegedly kidnapped and beaten. Police officials said the charges were filed based on information suggesting that the actress was inside the car used by the kidnappers.

Who is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon is a well-known Malayalam actress who worked as a model before switching into acting in South cinema. She also featured in several television advertisements before her first break with ‘Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya’ directed by Vinayan. Though the film did not work well at the box office, she went on to become one of the sought-after actresses over the years. Her notable films are Sundarapandian, Vedalam,  Kumki, and Jigarthanda.  She was last seen in Shahi Kabir's directorial 'Ronth', which received a good response from the viewers. For her acting, she also received accolades, including a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards. 

