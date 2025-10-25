Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport
Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'
Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe
Watch: Virat Kohli's patriotic gesture melts hearts after SCG win, fans call him 'true Indian'
US mass shooting: 2 killed, several critically injured at weekend party in North Carolina
US: Early voting kicks off in New York mayor’s race, Zohran Mamdani ahead in polls
Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era
'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs
INDIA
Fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, who was deported from the United States, has been taken into custody at Delhi Airport by Police. Lakhvinder Kumar is an associate to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, who was deported from the United States, has been taken into custody at Delhi Airport by Police. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) secured his return to India.
Lakhvinder Kumar is an associate to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and faces multiple criminal cases in Haryana related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder, CBI said.
Acting on a request from Haryana Police, the CBI had facilitated the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against him on October 26, 2024, which led to his eventual tracing and deportation. As India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinated closely with US authorities through the BHARATPOL platform.
A Red Notice issued by INTERPOL serves as a global alert to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives pending extradition. CBI in a statement said, 'Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport.'
The CBI has successfully coordinated the return of over 130 wanted criminals in recent years through such international cooperation.
(With inputs from IANS)