Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport

Fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, who was deported from the United States, has been taken into custody at Delhi Airport by Police. Lakhvinder Kumar is an associate to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport
Fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, who was deported from the United States, has been taken into custody at Delhi Airport by Police. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) secured his return to India.

Who is Lakhvinder Kumar?

Lakhvinder Kumar is an associate to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and faces multiple criminal cases in Haryana related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder, CBI said.

CBI succeeded in bringing him back to India

Acting on a request from Haryana Police, the CBI had facilitated the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against him on October 26, 2024, which led to his eventual tracing and deportation. As India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinated closely with US authorities through the BHARATPOL platform.

A Red Notice issued by INTERPOL serves as a global alert to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives pending extradition. CBI in a statement said, 'Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport.'

Two more fugitive gangster arrested recently

The CBI has successfully coordinated the return of over 130 wanted criminals in recent years through such international cooperation.

  • Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar CBI in collaboration with Haryana Police, MEA and MHA successfully coordinated return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar on September 2, 2025 from Cambodia, last month. He is a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police in a number of cases. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on March 29, 2013 in a case - FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007 registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh
  • Harshit Babulal Jain: CBI in collaboration with Gujarat Police and Central government Ministries, brought back a fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the UAE in connection with a money laundering and tax evasion case registered in Gujarat, last month.  Harshit Babulal Jain, wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering, was deported from the UAE and handed over to the Gujarat Police on September 5 at Ahmedabad International Airport.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

