Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Police in Assam have arrested a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer for having alleged links with a Pakistani espionage network, reports said. The accused, Kulendra Sarma, a resident of Patia locality in Tezpur city, was apprehended on Friday night. Police reportedly took him into custody after sustained surveillance and a preliminary investigation. Sarma had allegedly been supplying sensitive information to persons connected to a Pakistan-based spying agency, NDTV reported.

As per the NDTV report, police recovered suspicious material from Sarma's mobile phone and laptop, but officials suspect that some data may have already been deleted. All the seized devices have reportedly been sent for a forensic examination. Haricharan Bhumij, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam's Sonitpur district, said that the suspicion around Sarma's Pakistan links is strong but it cannot be confirmed until the investigation is completed.

Sarma's IAF career

Prior to his retirement, Sarma was posted as a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) at the Indian Air Force Station in Tezpur. He retired in 2002 and then briefly worked at the Tezpur University, a central government institute. Police said a case has been registered against Sarma under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was expected to be produced before a court on Saturday (December 13). Since the India-Pakistan military conflict in May this year, several people have been arrested across the country on charges of spying for Pakistani agents.