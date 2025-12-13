FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...

Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Major setback for Pakistan as ICC omits Salman Ali Agha from T20I World Cup ticket poster

Aditya Dhar REACTS to Hrithik Roshan questioning the politics in Dhurandhar: 'We will try our best to...'

Lionel Messi reaches India in ultra-luxury private jet: Know all about his special aircraft, Gulfstream V

Dhurandhar: Rahul Gandhi's name as Executive Producer in Ranveer Singh film leaves netizens confused; here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 statio

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international play

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Police said a case has been registered against Sarma under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was expected to be produced before a court on Saturday (December 13). Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan
Kulendra Sarma had retired in 2002.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police in Assam have arrested a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer for having alleged links with a Pakistani espionage network, reports said. The accused, Kulendra Sarma, a resident of Patia locality in Tezpur city, was apprehended on Friday night. Police reportedly took him into custody after sustained surveillance and a preliminary investigation. Sarma had allegedly been supplying sensitive information to persons connected to a Pakistan-based spying agency, NDTV reported.

As per the NDTV report, police recovered suspicious material from Sarma's mobile phone and laptop, but officials suspect that some data may have already been deleted. All the seized devices have reportedly been sent for a forensic examination. Haricharan Bhumij, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam's Sonitpur district, said that the suspicion around Sarma's Pakistan links is strong but it cannot be confirmed until the investigation is completed.

Sarma's IAF career

Prior to his retirement, Sarma was posted as a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) at the Indian Air Force Station in Tezpur. He retired in 2002 and then briefly worked at the Tezpur University, a central government institute. Police said a case has been registered against Sarma under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was expected to be produced before a court on Saturday (December 13). Since the India-Pakistan military conflict in May this year, several people have been arrested across the country on charges of spying for Pakistani agents.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 statio
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Ex-IAF officer held on charges of spying for Pak
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international play
Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...
Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in SIT chargesheet
Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO
Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement