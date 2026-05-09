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Who is Kshudiram Tudu? First-time tribal MLA from Jangalmahal in Suvendu Adhikari’s West Bengal cabinet

Kshudiram Tudu, first-time BJP MLA from Ranibandh in Bankura, has been sworn in as a minister in West Bengal’s first BJP government.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 09, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

Who is Kshudiram Tudu? First-time tribal MLA from Jangalmahal in Suvendu Adhikari’s West Bengal cabinet
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From the heartlands of Jangalmahal to the corridors of power in Kolkata, Kshudiram Tudu has risen as one of the prominent tribal leaders in West Bengal’s first BJP government. On Friday, he was sworn in as a minister alongside senior party figures, including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania and Nisith Pramanik, as the BJP assumed office in the state for the first time.

Who is Kshudiram Tudu?

Kshudiram Tudu, a first-time MLA, represents the Ranibandh (ST) constituency in Bankura district. A 55-year-old BJP leader, Tudu won his seat with a commanding margin of over 52,000 votes, defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate in a key tribal-dominated constituency. According to his election affidavit, he holds a graduate degree and declared assets of around Rs 23 lakh. Notably, unlike many prominent politicians in West Bengal, he has no criminal cases against him.

Significance of His Victory

Tudu’s win in Ranibandh is part of the BJP’s growing influence in the Jangalmahal region, where the party has steadily gained ground among tribal voters over successive elections. His induction into the cabinet is widely interpreted as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its tribal outreach in the state. The Bankura belt, along with Purulia and Jhargram, has become a critical political battleground, and Tudu’s presence in the cabinet underscores the importance the party places on tribal representation.

Focus on Tribal Outreach

Tudu’s appointment highlights the BJP’s emphasis on tribal identity and welfare issues, particularly in areas historically neglected under previous governments. The party’s campaign in western Bengal focused heavily on improving welfare delivery and addressing tribal concerns, which helped consolidate support in Jangalmahal. By elevating grassroots leaders like Tudu, the BJP aims to maintain its foothold and continue building trust among tribal communities.

A Rising Political Profile

Though Tudu has maintained a relatively low profile compared to senior BJP leaders in Bengal, his rise illustrates the party’s reliance on grassroots tribal leaders to expand its influence. With the new government in place, Tudu is expected to play a key role in representing tribal interests and shaping policies in the state’s western regions. His journey from Jangalmahal’s forests to the corridors of power in Kolkata symbolises the BJP’s growing inroads into Bengal’s tribal heartlands.

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