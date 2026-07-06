Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS officer appointed Ram Mandir trust chief after Champat Rai's resignation

Earlier in the day, the temple trust announced that it had accepted the resignations of its former chief Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. The developments come amid an investigation into alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Krishna Mohan as its interim general secretary after accepting the resignation of Champat Rai. Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, has been entrusted with the day-to-day functioning of the body overseeing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, the temple trust announced that it had accepted the resignations of its former chief Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. The developments come amid an investigation into alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Krishna Mohan hails from Chandrapur village in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. He is a former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the Maharashtra cadre. He was last year appointed permanent trustee in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through a unanimous decision of its members. Speaking after his appointment on Monday, Mohan said the trust would ensure that the guilty in the donation embezzlement case are punished in accordance with the law. "We are all deeply pained by what has happened. The devotees of Lord Ram have also suffered because of these developments," he said.

In connection to the donation theft case, police have so far arrested eight accused persons. One of the arrested accused is Champat Rai's driver Ram Shankar Yadav aka Tinnu Yadav. The others are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra. On Friday, the special investigation team (SIT) handling the embezzlement case had visited the Ram Temple as part of the probe. The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation into the case. The extension was given to allow the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against the accused in the case even as opposition leaders continue to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the scandal.